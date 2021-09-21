DoT allows online KYC for mobile phone connection, SIM delivery

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has now made it simpler for consumers to get a new mobile connection with an online KYC process and the option to get the SIM delivered at home.

The DoT on Tuesday issued a series of orders to simplify the KYC processes, which it said was in line with initiating the telecom reforms which was announced by the Union Cabinet on September 15.

“Online service delivery has become an acceptable norm in the recent past and most of the customer services are being offered through the internet with OTP authentication. Contactless services in the COVID-19 era needs to be promoted for subscriber convenience and also for ease of doing business,” a statement from DoT said.

The new policy by DoT will enable delivery of SIM cards at the doorstep of customers

At the present, a subscriber has to undergo the KYC process, which entails a visit to the Point of Sale along with the original documents of identity and address as proof for obtaining a new mobile connection or conversion of mobile connection from prepaid to postpaid or vice-versa.

According to DoT, customer consent has been made compulsory in case the Aadhaar is being used and demographic details are being obtained electronically from UIDAI.

The new features of the liberalised policy are:

Aadhaar based e-KYC: Aadhaar based e-KYC process has been re-introduced for issuing of new mobile connections. Telecom Service Providers will be charged Rs 1 per customer authentication by the UIDAI.

DoT said this will be a completely paperless and digital process wherein the demographic details along with a picture of the customer is received online by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) from the UIDAI.

Self-KYC: In this process, the issuing of mobile connections to the customers is done through an app/portal based online process wherein a customer can apply for mobile connection sitting at home/office and gets the SIM delivered at his doorstep using documents electronically verified by UIDAI or DigiLocker.

Number portability: The OTP based conversion of mobile connection from Prepaid to postpaid and vice-versa.

The implementation of OTP based conversion process will enable a subscriber to convert the mobile connection from Prepaid to Postpaid and vice-versa sitting at home/office via OTP based authentication.

