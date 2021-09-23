Dunzo Daily-vering under 19 mins

Good Morning,

Online delivery of essential items emerged as a lifesaver during the pandemic, allowing customers to shop conveniently while following the required social distancing guidelines.

While the increase in demand proved beneficial for ecommerce grocery players like ﻿Dunzo﻿, ﻿Bigbasket﻿, ﻿Grofers﻿, and ﻿Swiggy﻿, it also meant these startups changing levellers and building their systems to suit the specific needs of customers.

Hyperlocal delivery platform ﻿Dunzo﻿, which was focussing on the core needs of consumers even before the pandemic, recently launched Dunzo Daily to deliver essentials to customers in 19 minutes.

Dunzo Daily — already growing at 25 percent week-on-week — is focused on the user’s buying patterns, and it stocks only those items that are frequently purchased by the users in a geography.

Riding on the back of the organic demand, the Bengaluru-based hyperlocal giant scaled its GMV, which includes the value of products sold on the platform and user delivery fees, by approximately 65 percent in FY21, with more than 90 percent of users signing up on the platform organically in the last year.

Backed by Google, Dunzo also managed to scale its revenue by 1.6X in FY21 and has reduced cash burn by 43 percent. Here’s how Dunzo managed to grow during the pandemic.

The Interview

If there's one thing that golfers and entrepreneurs have in common, it's letting go of the past and focusing on the task at hand. These are the similarities explored on Startup Spin, a show that brings out an unknown side of some of the biggest names in the business.

In the fourth episode, host Vikram Sathaye and ﻿LimeRoad﻿ CEO and Founder Suchi Mukherjee discuss fascinating topics like growing up with a cinephile, purposeful practice, grit, and fruitful partnerships.

Editor’s Pick: 100X Entrepreneur podcast

Entrepreneur Kshitij Jain, Founder and CEO of ﻿joveo﻿, a programmatic job advertising platform, believes that the hiring industry, especially the job board space, has not fundamentally changed since 1995.

In this episode of the 100X Entrepreneur podcast, Kshitij talks about starting up jobs platform Joveo, the fundamental changes required in the hiring process, and the importance of finding the ‘right fit’. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Providing transparency in beauty

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty and skincare brands in India are not just gaining popularity amongst a rising customer base, but with investors as well. Organic or otherwise, brands have tapped into digitisation, influencer marketing strategies, and even the pandemic to bolster sales

Jaipur-based skincare startup ﻿﻿Minimalist﻿﻿ is trying to carve its own niche by innovating in the serum category and making its ingredients transparent to the consumers. Read more.

News & Updates

Learning platform ﻿Unacademy﻿ has topped the 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list, followed by B2B ecommerce platform ﻿ Udaan ﻿ ﻿ and fintech firm ﻿ ﻿ CRED ﻿ . Determined by more than 76 million professionals in India on the platform, the list reveals 25 young emerging companies in India.

Walmart-owned ﻿Flipkart﻿ said it will host the eighth edition of its flagship event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD), from October 7-12 this year. ﻿ Flipkart ﻿ said it is on track to have 4.2 lakh sellers on its platform by December 2021 from 3.75 lakh sellers currently.

A number of sellers on Amazon India's marketplace are planning to launch new products and invest in seasonal hiring to meet the increase in demand during the upcoming festive season, a study by Amazon India said.

﻿Flipkart﻿ is introducing a separate marketplace model 'Flipkart Xtra' to offer flexible earning opportunities to individuals, service agencies, and technicians. Through the 'Flipkart Xtra' app, Flipkart will provide a simple and seamless onboarding experience to interested individuals.

With a 121 percent increase in Series A deals over five years, blockchain technology has emerged as the second fastest-growing startup sub-sector globally, as per the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2021 (GSER).

Kabeer Biswas, CEO and Co-founder of Dunzo | Image Source: Prime Venture Partners team

“Dunzo has always delivered on customer experience and convenience. We work with our network of delivery partners, merchant stores (kiranas), and fulfilment centres to ensure we are always within a one to two km radius of our customers.”

— Kabeer Biswas, Co-founder and CEO, Dunzo

