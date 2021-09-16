EaseMyTrip expands into Philippines, US, Thailand as travel recovers

Delhi-based ﻿EaseMyTrip﻿ has expanded into the Philippines, Thailand, and the United States of America, by establishing fully-owned subsidies, as it aims to tap into pent-up travel demand created by the pandemic.

While the travel and hospitality industry came to a standstill since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, since the vaccination rollout, people have now resumed travelling. Revenge travel has given a boost to airlines, travel booking portals, and budget hotels across geographies.

This is the travel booking portal's second expansion phase, with the first being in United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and the UK, according to a release the company filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange.

“Philippines, Thailand, and the USA represent a significant part of our international holiday package business and we are excited to foray into these markets for this new phase of global expansion. With a strong pent-up travel demand across the world, we see a wider global market open for travel, and we believe that EaseMyTrip is well-poised for explosive growth internationally," Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-founder, EaseMyTrip, said in the release.

The travel portal will also launch its own search engines in the international market. One such engine is already live in the United Arab Emirates. Countries including Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines will follow suit.

"The introduction of local search engines in these countries marks a new chapter in our journey as we present our best-in-class services to a new set of customers. Over the past 13 years, we have established a strong foothold in the Indian travel industry, and we look forward to launching our unique business model and replicate our success in these global markets as well. We are excited about the opportunities that this new phase will bring in, and we are optimistic that this will pave the way for significant expansion prospects in the future,” Nishant added.

EaseMyTrip provides an option of zero convenience fees on bookings, which most travel portals charge, to its customers and claims to be profitable. The firm was founded in 2008 by commerce graduate Nishant Patti and Rikant Pittie, a BTech graduate from Kurukshetra University.

