Femtech startup Gynoveda eyes foreign shores

According to a Frost & Sullivan 2018 report, femtech is the “next big phenomenon in the women’s health market” and has 50 percent of the global population as target customers and a market potential of $50 billion by 2025.

In 2019, a personal pain point and a predilection for Ayurveda led Rachana Gupta and her husband, Vishal Gupta, to launch Ayurveda-based femtech startup Gynoveda.

The tech-enabled platform, which focuses on women’s menstrual health, claims to have built the world’s first gynaecology robot, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify menstrual abnormalities and prescribes Ayurvedic supplements.

The initial investment of $2 million came from the couple’s personal savings, who had one aim — “combining technology, content, and Ayurveda to solve period problems.”

﻿gynoveda﻿ claims to have delivered two lakh orders since inception and is seeing a 40 percent monthly growth in revenues.

It is also getting some interest from Australia, New Zealand, Nigeria, the US, and Southeast Asian markets, where it has piloted deliveries already.

At TiE Delhi-NCR’s India Internet Day, while sharing the secret of Urban Company’s top score, Abhiraj Bhal, Co-founder and CEO, said, the unicorn functions as a formalisation and transformation platform for gig workers, and the workers associated with the Urban Company earn much more than they earned in their unorganised avatar.

Internal combustion engine vehicles are a remnant of the past, and new transport solutions like electric vehicles are trying to fix this archaic system by making mobility universally accessible and sustainable, ﻿ ﻿ Ola ﻿ ﻿ co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal said on Thursday.

Bengaluru-based telemedicine and mobile health startup ﻿Practo﻿ has forayed into the secondary care market and unveiled over 50 Practo Care Surgery Experience Centers in six cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

According to consulting firm ﻿ RedSeer Consulting ﻿ , the 2021 festive sales GMV is expected to grow 30 percent year-on-year to $4.8 billion during the first week of the festive season and potentially clock over $9 billion GMV during the entire festive month.

Conversational messaging company ﻿ ﻿ Gupshup ﻿ on Thursday said it has acquired New Jersey-based Dotgo. This acquisition will help Gupshup solidify its IP-based conversational messaging platform. Dotgo will also help its accelerate growth into Africa.

