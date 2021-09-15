Ahead of festive season, Flipkart strengthens supply chain network to create over one lakh seasonal jobs

﻿Flipkart﻿, India’s leading ecommerce marketplace, has strengthened and expanded its supply chain across the country in the run-up to the festive season, including its annual Big Billion Days sale.

At present, Flipkart has added 66 new large-scale fulfilment and sortation centres across Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal.

Besides, Flipkart has also strengthened its last-mile reach with the addition of more than 1,000 new delivery hubs (DH) across India. It has also strengthened its partnership with kirana stores as part of its ‘last-mile delivery partnership’ programme.

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy

According to Flipkart, this year, it will be creating direct seasonal employment for over 1,15,000 people, of which 15 percent are women and people with disabilities.

Speaking on these developments, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said,

“Ecommerce has been an enabling force, bringing value and access for sellers and consumers alike. Our supply chain infrastructure and technology-enabled digital ecosystem play a key role in enabling numerous possibilities by creating lakhs of new jobs, and offering reliable and tech-enabled transformation for traditional warehousing, helping lakhs of local sellers, MSMEs, kiranas, farmers, and underserved communities to connect with a national market.”

As part of its key supply chain expansion efforts, Flipkart has added more than 100 facilities from brand partners to help customers get faster deliveries. It has also partnered with over one lakh kirana stores as alternate delivery partners. It is also working with many third-party logistics partners across India to create indirect job opportunities, among others.

According to Flipkart, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, ecommerce has played a vital role in reviving businesses and helping sellers strengthen their economic recovery, delivering products to customers in a safe and sanitised manner, and creating a multiplier effect on local job creation.

Flipkart's investments for the festive season will further augment these benefits for the entire ecosystem, the company noted.