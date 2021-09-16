Flipkart targets to reach 4.2 lakh sellers, MSMEs on its platform by December

﻿Flipkart﻿, India’s leading ecommerce marketplace, said it aims to add 1.2 lakh new sellers to its platform by December 2021, even as it has already onboarded around 75,000 of them over the last few months.

At present, the Flipkart marketplace supports digital commerce for 3.75 lakh sellers, and ecommerce giant said it is steadily working towards taking this number to 4.2 lakh sellers on its platform by the year-end.

According to a statement from Flipkart, it has seen an encouraging response from MSMEs that want to take their business online, while adding that new sellers and the MSME base predominantly come from Tier-II and III markets such as Agra, Indore, Jaipur, Panipat, Rajkot, Surat, and many others.

Flipkart said it has also observed the rise in categories such as general merchandise, home and kitchen, and personal care.

ALSO READ This social commerce startup is connecting farmers and other small business owners with communities

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “The value of digital commerce and the potential it has to enable small businesses to grow rapidly is well-known and accepted. It is encouraging to see that small businesses continue to put their trust in the Flipkart ecommerce marketplace, and are seeing accelerated growth.”

He further added, “This festive season, MSMEs and seller ecosystems across the country have come forth even more resilient and rejuvenated and we are excited to support their learning, financial, operational and business needs as they offer a wide selection of products on our platform.

The company said each of these 1.2 lakh new sellers have the potential to generate an additional four lakh direct and indirect jobs in the ecosystem.

To support the business continuity in terms of cash flow and growth of these sellers during the festive season, Flipkart has enabled a next-day payment programme that allows sellers to receive their order payments within a day. Sellers can avail of a 30-day free trial on this programme. Should the seller choose to continue availing it beyond this period, a nominal transaction fee will be applicable for the extended period.

YourStory’s flagship startup-tech and leadership conference will return virtually for its 13th edition on October 25-30, 2021. Sign up for updates on TechSparks or to express your interest in partnerships and speaker opportunities here.

For more on TechSparks 2021, click here.