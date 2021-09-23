[Funding alert] My3DSelfie raises undisclosed sum from NEVF and AccelNest

Assam-based 3D digital asset startup, My3DSelfie, has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-Series A round from NEDFi Ventures and AccelNest.

The round is being led by NEDFi Ventures through its North-East Venture Fund.

Harsha P Deka, Founder and CEO, My3DSelfie, said,

“We would like to move faster and disrupt the 3D modeling space. The application of our technology can be massive and beneficial across industries. 3D printed figurine is just one of the applications of this technology. We are looking at launching quite a few channels in the next few months. We are on track in building a scalable technology that would enable us to reduce the time to develop 3D models further to 1/10th of the industry-standard time while also making the 3d model more accurate.”

Founded in 2016, My3DSelfie leverages machine learning and 3D technology to create close to 90 percent accurate 3D assets. The brand boasts creating the figurines in 1/4th of the time compared to industry standard time. My3DSelfie has already served consumers and brands such as McDonalds, IPG, Marvel, English Premier league, Biomarin, Henkel, Harvard University, Cardiff University, etc., in over 40 countries.

Dhirendra Sinha, Partner at AccelNest and Strategy Advisor at My3DSelfie, added,

“We are making a lot of investments in machine learning technology to pave a path that further disrupts the 3D modeling and animation industry. My3DSelfie is positioned for the future with a lot of possibilities. I am personally very bullish about the company's future and have also taken a Technology Advisor role at the startup. My3DSelfie is already well-positioned in the personalised 3D gifting industry. We are very excited about the direction where My3DSelfie is going and can't wait to see what the future holds for them.”

“The 3D printing market is still very nascent in India, which talks about the huge scope it holds. We believe My3DSelfie can leverage the market potential to not only steer the industry but provide the audience with the finest technology in the space,” stated PVSLN Murty, Chairman, NEDFi Ventures.

The amount raised will be utilised in technology development, marketing of the service, and licensing. The brand is also looking to open a tech development centre in Bengaluru, and product expansion to newer geographies. After staying bootstrapped for nearly 3.5 years, the startup raised its seed round from IIMCIP in 2020 and raised close to $1 million in total including the current round.