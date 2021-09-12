Inside Mukunda Foods' kitchen robots

With the onset of COVID-19, businesses have realised that leveraging technology is the key to expecting any kind of success.

This also means India is ushering in a ‘new industrial revolution’- Industry 4.0- that is defined by the use of technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), connectivity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, advanced engineering, and much more.

Moreover, industries are increasingly looking at cost-effective production methods, which has led to more automation in factories.

Bengaluru-based Mukunda Foods is one such company that has managed to disrupt the FMCG space with its automation technology.

Its machines - DosaMatic, Eco Fryer, RiCo and Wokie, are all manufactured in-house and are used to make dosas, rice, noodles, and curries without any human intervention.

Founded in 2012 by SRM University alumni, Eshwar K. Vikas and Sudeep Sabat, Mukunda Foods is on a mission to automate the making of Indian foods. And now, with contactless products becoming more common due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has never been a busier time for Mukunda Foods.

Today, Mukunda Foods counts several well-known names among its B2B clients, including ITC, Rebel Foods, Wow Momos, Chaayos, The Bowl Company, etc. More than 3000 machines have been installed in India and countries like the UK, the US, Australia, and Singapore, so far. Read more.

The Interview

Built by a team of blockchain and database engineers, financial analysts, and data scientists, Canada-based startup Covalent brings transparency and visibility to billions of data points on assets across blockchain networks. Co-founder and CEO Ganesh Swamy explains how in this interaction with YourStory.

Editor’s Pick: Prime Ventures Partners podcast

Serial entrepreneur Nickhil Jakatdar, Co-founder and CEO of GenePath Diagnostics, realised his entrepreneurial calling while working on his PhD at the University of California, Berkeley.

Along with his research colleague, he started his first venture in the semiconductor space. He later moved on to other undertakings such as Vuclip, Praesagus, and Timbre Technologies, which he successfully exited.

In this episode, Nickhil talks about the lessons learned during his entrepreneurial journey. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Providing digital microscopy solutions

Accurate and timely diagnosis provides vital information that is key for the prevention, treatment, and management of diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

Within the diagnostics sector, while radiology has already been digitised, pathology, which involves clinical microscopy, is yet to be disrupted digitally. To address this challenge, entrepreneur Rohit Hiwale founded Morphle Digital Pathology in 2017. Read more.

News & Updates

Global media SaaS technology company Amagi raised over $100 million in funding from Accel Partners, Avataar Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and Premji Invest. The round also saw earlier investors, KKR-backed Emerald Media and Mayfield Fund, exit the startup.

Freight Tiger, a Mumbai-based SaaS startup focused on the freight industry, raised $6.5 million in funding led by Florintree Infra. It also saw participation from Aroa Ventures, the Family office fund of OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal.

The heavy industries ministry has asked US-based electric car major Tesla to first start manufacturing its iconic electric vehicles in India before any tax concessions can be considered, government sources said.

Raipur-based fintech startup GimBooks raised undisclosed seed funding from a network of angel investors pooled by First Check Ventures through the US-based AngelList platform. Y Combinator also invested about $1,25,000.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“Automation can really help brands who are struggling to be profitable. By adapting automation, they will be able to grow their businesses exponentially and remain profitable.”

— Eshwar K Vikas, CEO, Makunda Foods

