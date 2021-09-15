Job creation bounces back post-COVID-19

Good Morning,

COVID-19 induced lockdowns disrupted many functions across sectors, leading many companies to resort to pay cuts or even downsizing teams. However, more than a year on, the organised sector seems to have recovered from its bout of unemployment.

As per the payroll data from Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the statutory body operating under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, the country is now seeing a growing trend of a strong post-COVID-19 recovery in the jobs market.

In April-June 2021, the country saw over 1.28 million net payroll additions — the highest in the last 27 months after over 1.21 million additions in September last year.

The latest quarter’s comparison to the same period of 2019 highlights an absolute increase of 111.5 percent, compared to 1.43 million new employees’ addition during April-June 2019. The maximum of the new employees — at 1.44 million — were added in the 18-25 years age group during April-June 2021, up 44.2 percent compared to nearly a million added during April-June 2019.

This trend is reflective of the hiring frenzy in India's startup ecosystem.

As of August 2021, there were over 70,000 active openings for the top six skills: full-stack engineers, data analysts, front-end developers, SRE/DevOps, data scientists, and backend engineers. Collectively, these contribute 30 percent to job openings in the IT sector.

In 2017, Chinmoy Rajwanshi and Shashank Shwet realised that finding the right talent and people with employable skills was not an easy task.

It led them to start ﻿ImaginXP﻿, a platform that enables future skill degrees and for-credit subjects in partnerships with universities in a B2B model. Read more.

Using AI to enhance security and surveillance systems

Amid growing crime rates, accidents, and attacks, CCTVs have become an important source for ensuring safety and security.

In 2011, entrepreneur Abhijit Shanbhag realised that the wealth of image and video content that was being generated was not being analysed or translated into actionable data. So, he launched ﻿﻿Graymatics﻿ to enhance the security and surveillance systems by integrating with existing CCTV infrastructure. Read more.

“Today, an engineer sitting in Patna can find a job anywhere in the country or world. Every company is trying to reach him, he has multiple offers, and his price will naturally go up.”

— Shailaz Nag, Co-founder and CEO, DotPe

