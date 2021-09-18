[Jobs Roundup] India's latest unicorn and professional networking startup Apna is hiring across these roles

Earlier this week, job and professional networking platform ﻿Apna﻿ became the latest entrant to India's unicorn club, with a $100 million Series C fundraise led by Tiger Global at a valuation of $1.1 billion.

Owl Ventures, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital India, Maverick Ventures, and GSV Ventures also participated in the round.

Apna's job platform uses an algorithm that matches candidates with employers after considering their skills, experience, and preferences. The app comprises 70+ communities for skilled professionals such as carpenters, painters, telecallers, etc.

With the new round of funding, Apna said it aims to strengthen its presence in the 28 cities it is operational in and expand pan-India by the end of 2021 to help accelerate India’s economy.

Apna also looks to double down on its edtech platform for skilling, invest in hiring talent, and building world-class engineering and product capabilities.

In line with this, it is actively hiring for the following engineering roles. If you'd like to be a part of Apna's growth story, these latest openings may be right for you:

SSE iOS Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the structural systems engineer (SSE) will design and build Apna's mobile apps for iOS, leverage experience with Swigt and iOS frameworks such as Core Data, Core Animation, etc, work on publishing the app, collaborate with design team to define app features, ensure app quality and performance, etc.

For more information, click here.

Lead/SSE Android Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

Apna is looking for a senior Android engineer who can take take ownership of several products and develop Android architecture scalable to over a million users. In this role, the individual will also be in charge of maintaining code quality, providing insights to product managers and designers to update them on latest Android features, etc.

For more information, click here.

Engineering Manager

Location: India (remote)

Experience required: N/A

As the engineering manager, the individual is expected to own all initiatives to develop and scale technology, execute an aggressive roadmap, institute best engineering practices, deliver innovative products, forge and instill goals and standards for engineering performance, oversee the engineering team members, instill an inclusive team culture that is innovative and collaborative, etc.

For more information, click here.

Lead Engineer

Location: India (remote)

Experience required: N/A

For this role, Apna is looking for an individual to take end-to-end ownership of a functional stream, design, develop and maintain multiple microservices and components, handle ambiguity and scope open-ended problems, deliver code that sets the standard in performance, quality, maintainability, and documentation, mentor and coach team members, etc.

For more information, click here.

Data Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3+ years

As a data engineer at Apna, the individual will create and maintain optimal data pipeline architecture, build the infrastructure required for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources like web, mobile, APIs, create data tools for analytics and data science teams, deploy sophisticated analytics programs, and more.

For more information, click here.