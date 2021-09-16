[Jobs Roundup] Work for workforce management tech startup BetterPlace with these openings

Earlier this week, BetterPlace — the Bengaluru-based technology platform for blue-collar workforce management — announced it raised $24 million in Series C funding. This follows a Series B funding of $10 million in late 2020.

In a statement, BetterPlace said it will use the fresh funds to continue investing in technologies and products to support its growth and aggressively pursue inorganic growth opportunities.

Pravin Agarwala, Co-founder and CEO, BetterPlace, said,

“We are here to unleash the power of tech to empower millions of workers and the enterprises that hire them. We will continue to build teams, tech, and expand geographically, and it only gets more and more exciting and fulfilling for us to be able to support the drive towards prosperity and inclusion for the blue-collar workforce."

BetterPlace provides full-stack workforce management solutions to 1,000+ enterprises, offering the flexibility to hire and manage employees virtually, with over 200,000 onboardings monthly and over 1.5 million engaged employees.

These recent openings may help you land a role at BetterPlace:

Enterprise Sales Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 7-10 years

In this role, the individual will oversee revenue and margin targets, work on strategy, stakeholder and sales process management, and more. Responsibilities in these areas include executing local sales strategies, assisting in building a go-to-market approach for identified clients, ensure coverage of customer segments through targeted approaches, etc.

For more information, click here.

Instructional Designer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

As an instructional designer, the individual will look to understand BetterPlace's current platform and its capabilities of handling and developing content, build storylines and user flows for mobile-based content journeys, work with subject matter experts and clients to understand learning outcomes, create engaging learning activities, course content, etc.

For more information, click here.

Associate Engineering Manager - Data

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

As a tech/data lead in this role, the individual will design data pipelines and architecture of analytics stacks, work closely across teams to gather data and estimate project timelines, plan sprints and run scrums for timely delivery of projects, take ownership for delivery and timelines, work with junior developers and QA to deliver high-quality data pipeline, etc.

For more information, click here.

Senior Product Manager - B2B

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

This role involves defining strategy and vision for B2B products, working with other product managers and business stakeholders, combine usage data, market and user research, and industry best practices to understand the domain deeply and identify user problems and breakthrough opportunities, lead product discovery with designers, engineers, and others.

For more information, click here.

Product Design Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 6+ years

In this role, key responsibilities include managing design teams, shaping product direction, driving design-led projects, mentoring and guiding teams, etc. In these areas, the individual will directly manage and lead a group of designers in delivering world-class interaction designs from initial concept through to shipping, take full ownership of projects, and more.

For more information, click here.