[Jobs Roundup] Land a role at Bengaluru-based D2C fashion startup Bewakoof

Last week, D2C fashion brand ﻿Bewakoof﻿ announced it raised Rs 60 crore in a funding round led by InvestCorp. Other participants in the round included IvyCap Ventures and Spring Marketing Capital. Till date, Bewakoof has raised a total of Rs 170 crore.

Bewakoof was launched in 2012 by Prabhakiran Singh, and is a fashion brand built on social media. On Facebook, it currently has 4.5 million fans, and on Instagram, it has 1.5 million followers.

Its content marketing has been a key growth strategy since inception, and it is now looking to accelerate its growth by investing in marketing, branding, technology, and talent acquisition.

Over the years, Bewakoof has grown popular for its offerings in the casual wear category, and has recently launched Indo-fusion ethnic and sleepwear along with a range of collaborations with Marvel, DC Comics, Looney Tunes, Star Wars, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, and Disney.

The D2C fashion brand is planning to launch activewear and innerwear, besides scaling up its newly launched beauty brand Cosmos.

The manufacturing facility of Bewakoof

In keeping with these plans, Bewakoof is hiring across roles. If you're interested in joining the D2C startup, these openings may be for you:

UI/UX Designer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2-4 years

In this role, the individual will translate high-level design requirements into simple user journeys, wireframes and interactive prototypes, work closely with the product developer team, manage and maintain designs to meet customer needs, validate and ensure final delivery of world class experiences, improve user experience by simplifying and refining the user interface, and more.

Head of User Experience and Design

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4+ years

As the head of UX and design, the individual will serve as a primary point responsible for the user experiences on Bewakoof's web and mobile applications, work closely with product, engineering, and other cross-functional partners to create a meaningful vision and roadmap for the team, pay close attention to the impact of work, iterate towards a successful outcome, etc.

Senior Software Engineer - Backend

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2-5 years

This role involves delivering features in an end-to-end manner for technical design, development, testing, deployment and maintenance, providing technical leadership and owning specific areas of the platform, working closely with product managers to translate product requirements into engineering specifications, and more.

SAP Functional Consultant

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 5-8 years

In this role, the individual is expected to gather and document functional requirements and translate business needs into technical solutions, anticipate needs by having a good understanding of current concerns and pain points, work closely with the team to oversee execution and ensure smooth and timely delivery, and more.

Manager - Seller Marketing

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

As the manager for seller marketing, the individual is responsible for owning and managing seller engagement for Bewakoof Bazaar, working closely with key internal stakeholders, understanding key seller facing decisions and policies and communicating to sellers on Bewakoof Bazaar, measuring and reporting on the performance of seller marketing campaigns, and more.

