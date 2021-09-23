[Jobs Roundup] These openings at CARS24 may help you land a role with the pre-owned vehicle ecommerce startup

Earlier this week, pre-owned vehicle ecommerce platform ﻿Cars24﻿ announced it raised a total of $450 million at the valuation of $1.84 billion. The startup raised $320 million in equity in Series F round, and $110 million in debt from diversified financial institutions.

Vikram Chopra, Co-founder and CEO, CARS24, said: “Traditionally, car selling or buying have been a tiresome process, and only 2 of 100 people own cars in India. However, over the last six years, we have been working continuously towards fulfilling the dreams of many Indians to own a car by transforming the customer's journey.

"With this investment, we will continue to penetrate into existing car, bikes and financing business in India while venturing into new overseas geographies this year.”

CARS24 aims to now expand its global presence as well as further build its cars, bikes, and financing business in India, while continuing to invest in technology that delivers the best customer experience possible.

CARS24 claims to have close to 90 percent of the online used car segment, and has clocked more than 13M monthly traffic and over 4 lakh transactions until now.

The UAE team of CARS24

If you'd like to be a part of CARS24's growth journey, these openings may be for you:

Senior Analyst - Core Analytics/Business Intelligence

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the individual is responsible for researching, formulating, and implementing innovative analytics solutions and accelerators, which would help functional heads and senior management in developing business-building strategies on a regular basis, and also work on business problems across retail and sales, team performance maximisation, improving customer conversion, etc.

For more information, click here.

Team Lead - Controllership

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: N/A

In this position, the team lead - controllership will prepare monthly profit and loss and balance sheet reports, oversee tax reporting and inventory processing, collecting, and analysing financial data, providing estimates for project funding, preparing weekly cash flow statements, controlling expenditure and cash flow, assisting with the preparation of year-end accounts and statutory accounts, etc.

For more information, click here.

Senior/General Manager - Business Intelligence

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: N/A

As a senior/general manager for business intelligence, the individual is responsible for researching, formulating and implementing innovative analytics solutions and accelerators, which would help functional heads and senior management in developing business-building strategies on a regular basis, and more.

For more information, click here.

UX Researcher

Location: India (remote)

Experience required: 0-2 years

The UX researcher at CARS24 will conduct independent research on multiple aspects of products and experiences, have regular conversations with users to elicit their needs and pain-points, collect and analyse user behaviour through qualitative studies, call-listening, ethnographic studies, surveys, benchmark studies and online experiments (A/B testing), etc.

For more information, click here.

Engineering Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 12+ years

In this position, the engineering manager will be responsible to grow and shape the tech team around their goals, ownership, and careers, develop a healthy and collaborative environment across teams at multiple locations, ensure the team delivers high quality and on-time products and continuously innovates to improve engineering efficiency, and more.

For more information, click here.

