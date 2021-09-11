[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at interiors startup HomeLane

Earlier this week, Bengaluru tech-based home interiors startup ﻿HomeLane﻿ announced it raised a Series E round worth $50 million (Rs 371 crore) led by IIFL AMC’s Late Stage Tech Fund, OIJIF II (Oman India Joint Investment Fund), and Stride Ventures.

Its existing investors, including Pidilite, Evolvence, NuVentures, Sequoia, and Accel, also participated in the investment round.

HomeLane has raised a total of $104 million (Rs 765 crore) in funds over the last seven years.

Founded in 2015, HomeLane provides end-to-end tech-enabled home interior services. The startup claims to have created a community of over 20,000 clients across the country. The startup is recording a Rs 850 crore annual run rate and is aimed at reaching Rs 1,500 crore annual run rate by March 2022.

If you'd like to be a part of HomeLane's growth plans, these job openings may be for you:

Community Manager

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the individual is responsible for ensuring HomeLane's NPS score is maintained at 9/10 and an undiluted customer experience across different stages of projects and customer interfaces, working alongside the central design team to bring in insights from clients and designer meetings, suggesting process/product improvements, etc.

Product Manager (Spacecraft)

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4-8 years

This product manager role is about creating a clear and compelling medium and long-term vision for SpaceCraft — a HomeLane interior design platform — and developing a roadmap to realise that vision and driving product development from ideation to launch to impact analysis, collaborating with multiple teams, and more.

General Manager - Learning and Development

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 8-12 years

As a general manager for learning and development, the individual will collaborate with other team leaders to identify training needs, build large scale programmes, develop and experiment with new learning solutions, build in a blended approach of learning for all employee groups, drive and facilitate the implementation of the L&D plan, etc.

Project Manager

Location: Hyderabad

Experience required: 2-5 years

This role involves interacting with project coordinators and designers to understand project requirements in a team, collect drawings and production details from designers, analyse drawings and clear all issues with the designer, update feasibility statuses to start work, oversee the execution of projects after assigning resources for project installation, etc.

Relationship Management (Sales)

Location: Noida

Experience required: 1-5 years

This role is about building sales prospects to establish a pipeline, build strong relationships with said prospects, take responsibility for achieving sales targets by working with groups of interiors designers, take ownership of calling leads, scheduling appointments, fulfilling meetings, follow-ups, closures, etc.

