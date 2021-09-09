[Jobs Roundup] With Snapdeal eyeing a $400M IPO, here's how you can land a role at the ecommerce firm

As per a recent report, Indian ecommerce retailer ﻿Snapdeal﻿ is said to be considering an initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to $400 million and join a growing list of Indian startups looking to tap capital markets.

Snapdeal, which counts SoftBank Group among its investors, is speaking with advisers about a potential listing in Mumbai as early as next year, and at valuation of up to $2.5 billion, a Bloomberg report suggested.

Based in Delhi, Snapdeal was once one of India's top three ecommerce players, alongside Flipkart and Amazon India.

Started in 2010, it claims to offer customers over 60 million products across 800 categories and ships them to over 6,000 cities and towns in India.

Kunal Bahl, Co-founder of Snapdeal

If you'd like to be a part of Snapdeal's growth plans, these job openings may be for you:

Online Merchandiser

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the individual is responsible for the creation of category merchandising plans and implementation of the same in line with business strategy and medium/short-term objectives, monitoring and measuring results from campaigns, deals and promotion activities, working cross-functionally with creative and marketing teams, etc.

For more information, click here.

Category Manager - Brand Development

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 8-14 years

This role involves product development for specific categories such as brand creation, building and brand development across e-markets for private labels, building brand strategy towards strategic positioning, expansion strategies through the way of innovations, conducting strategic brand planning exercises, and studies towards the growth of product portfolios, etc.

For more information, click here.

Programme Manager

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 4-6 years

As a programme manager, the individual will manage multiple projects end-to-end, ensuring the building of high-quality features on time to achieve business outcomes, work cross-functionally with product teams, engineering teams, operations business users, external vendors and partners, etc.

For more information, click here.

Director - Merchandise Strategy

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 8-12 years

In this role, the individual will define and own the merchandising direction, communication and storytelling across all touchpoints on the platform, conceptualise and implement visual merchandising themes (target categories, target price communication, deals and offers, curated collections, select brands) across app and mobile app properties, and more.

For more information, click here.

Associate Product Manager

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 1-3 years

As the associate product manager, the individual will take responsibility for understanding product requirements, helping to define a product vision and strategy, working with engineers to execute it, as well as assuming ownership of products including defining the scope and developing requirements for new and advanced products, etc.

For more information, click here.