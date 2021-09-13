The business of sleep and why unicorns do not rest

Good Morning,

Sleep innovation has been a buzzing industry lately. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global mattress market size was valued at $27.5 billion in 2018, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7 percent from 2019 to 2025.

Serial entrepreneur and Founder of Livpure Rakesh Malhotra has been keenly watching this space, and decided to jump into it headlong in the aftermath of COVID-19. Known for its air and water purifiers, Livpure introduced recently the sleep and wellness vertical comprising mattresses, pillows, bedsheets, and curtains.

In an interview with SMBStory, CEO of Livpure, Pritesh Talwar outlines how the company was not just able to introduce new products in the mattress segment but also innovate to be an environment-friendly brand using technology.

The Interview

Raghav Chandra, Co-founder and CPTO, Urban Company, discusses the various initiatives that the home services platform has introduced for the well-being of its employees and service partners.

Raghav also talks about why Urban Company remains aloof about its recent unicorn status, among several other things.

Editor’s Pick: Women in tech

Srikripa Srinivasan, the Vice President, Performance Analytics Group, Dell Technologies, has more than 28 years of experience in different domains.

In a conversation with HerStory, she talks about her career, navigating the pandemic, and what women should do to sustain in the tech workforce. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Focusing on holistic lifestyle through Ayurveda

With the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, people across India turned to Ayurveda in an effort to stay healthy and fit.

Delhi-based pharmacist Sanchit Sharma decided to take the online route to start an Ayurvedic skincare startup. Ayouthveda, which started with beauty and hygiene products, quickly shifted gears and decided to launch more hygiene-focused products that were the need of the hour. Read more.

Credit: YourStory Design

News & Updates

Zomato has decided to stop its grocery delivery service from September 17 mainly on account of gaps in order fulfillment, leading to poor customer experience. The company also said that it believes that its investment in Grofers will generate better outcomes.

The Department of Space has entered into a framework memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based spacetech startup ﻿Skyroot Aerospace﻿ for access to ISRO facilities and expertise towards the development and testing of subsystems/systems of space launch vehicles.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“Selling through one’s own website is important because that gives more accurate customer data, especially in the initial stages.”

— Pritesh Talwar, CEO, Livpure

