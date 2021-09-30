Global crypto exchange OKEx integrates Bengaluru platform Bitbns to launch new trading tools for Indian users

Bengaluru-based crypto exchange Bitbns and global crypto platform OKEx today announced a partnership to build flexible trading capabilities for Indian crypto users, including options to purchase crypto in new INR trading pairs.

In a statement, OKEx said users can now purchase crypto in INR trading pairs, including $USDT, $AAVE, $MATIC, etc., and can now access the range of trading facilities available across both exchanges.

"In conjunction with Bitbns, OKEx strives to give Indian traders access to a novel fiat gateway, a range of newer INR trading pairs, priority access to new coin/token launches, and high-yield staking products, amongst the others," it said.

OKEx and Bitbns have integrated using the Polygon ecosystem to provide free blockchain transfers to its users.

Speaking on the development, Jay Hao, CEO, OKEx.com, said,

“We aim to make the crypto journey easy for all our users. Our team has worked hard to find such a solution for our users in India. Indian users can now easily use bank transfers to buy crypto on OKEx through our integration with Bitbns. As a byproduct of the integration, users can also access a range of diverse trading tools available on OKEx.”

Going forward, OKEx is looking to add a layer of simplicity and transparency by partnering with Bitbns. Currently based in Seychelles, OKEx was founded in 2017 and has grown into a cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange.

It claims to have over 20 million users across the globe and also serves its users with OKEx Insights, a research arm looking into the latest trends in the cryptocurrency industry.

Prashant Singh, CTO, Bitbns, said, “We are working on creating seamless on-ramps for Indian users so they can trade different trading options on renowned venues like OKEx. We have innovated a lot so that blockchain transfers are free for users by integrating the matic-polygon ecosystem.”