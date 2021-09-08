‘In the digital age, every enterprise has to be a knowledge company’ – 30 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 30 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Data allows you to ask all sorts of questions, and then go and find those answers. - Sameer Nigam, PhonePe

Good developers are always under-available in the market — yesterday, today, tomorrow. - Shailaz Nag, DotPe

The best prediction into the future is really identifying the things that are never going to change. And it’s always going to be customers. Then comes privacy and security. It’s never going to go away. - Orel Kaniel, AppsFlyer

Wearables, smartwatches, and smartphones detect your heart rate, pulse, monitor your sleep. The big tech already knows what you eat, where you eat, how you eat, your lifestyle. - Sravanthi Parasa, World Endoscopy Organisation

NFT as a digital asset is not just about technology but about the concept of value creation and value retention. - Keyur Patel, GuardianLink.io

To achieve the potential of the 5G era, three critical elements are required: substantial investment in digital infrastructure; a digital environment that inspires trust; and a modernized policy and regulatory framework. - Sanjay Bakaya, Mavenir

The money has moved from buying or spending on experiences to things. - Ayushi Gudwani, FableStreet

Content moderation can intercept the negative comments, hate speech, and prevent the internet trolls that so often seem to have a larger impact than the positivity. - Rebecca Garfinkel, ChekMarc

As many as 95 percent of customers tend to buy again from the brand if their return process is easier. - Gaurav Gupta, Shipway

In a world full of content and consumption, what is scarce is engagement and interaction through live mentorship and community. - Somnath Sandeep, Habbit

Content is the atomic particle of influence. Creating and distributing free content is one of the most effective ways to build your brand and earn the trust of your target audience. - Saikat Pyne, Times Internet

Sales and marketing professionals should spend time only with their customers and not on internal process management. - Sahil Aggarwal, Rattle

The global contact centre market size is expected to grow steadily and reach a value of $496 billion by 2027. - Sourabh Gupta, Skit

With live video calling, customers can visit their favourite stores from the comfort of their homes. - Santhosh Palavesh, BigBox

Sellers must build some percentage of returns in the cost structure. - Sugam Jain, Shyplite

Digital-native affluent investors are on the brink of beginning their journey of building a portfolio across different asset classes. - Vikram Vaidyanathan, Matrix India

Schools don’t teach you about money, banks don’t teach you, parents don’t really talk about money very openly. - Sambhav Jain, FamPay

Learning has shifted online and parents are looking for quality classes that they can meaningfully engage their children in. - Anushree Goenka, Spark Studio

Ecommerce in India is growing at a terrific pace with great technology and infrastructure, but major ecommerce platforms do not ship abroad. - Nikkitha Shanker, Shoppre

The 12 million kirana stores employ 45 million people and account for 95 percent of the country’s Rs 35 trillion market for food and grocery. However, only 2 percent of the kirana stores have been digitised so far. The rate is much lower for women and rural merchants. - Ngodup Massally Keyzom, Better Than Cash Alliance

In the next decade of the Indian growth story, manufacturing will play a huge role in catalysing both small manufacturers and large customers to achieve their fullest potential. - Amrit Acharya, Zetwerk

Fewer than 30 million people are investing in stock markets, mutual funds etc; the rest are underserved. - Nishchay AG, Jar

We urge the regulators to recognise Indian innovation in blockchain in a good light and make laws that are conducive to it. - Abhimanyu Shekhawat, Orange Wallet

The growing sophistication of the Indian gamer has meant a greater demand for world-class IP with culturally resonant content. - Salone Sehgal, Lumikai

India is witnessing disruptive possibilities using AR for industries ranging from real estate to automotive, healthcare to education and more. - Vaideeswaran Sethuraman, Divum Corporate Services

India is a world leader in building public digital infrastructure, and the Account Aggregator framework follows that tradition. - M Rajeshwar Rao, RBI

Currently, there is a war for talent, not just in India but globally as well. - Abhimanyu Saxena, Scaler Academy

Out of the 84 percent of primary schools in rural India, only 28 percent have access to computers, and 9 percent have an internet connection. Besides, only 18 percent of teachers have professional qualifications. - Srishti Sethi, Unstructured Studio

The organised Facility Management Services market in India and UAE has crossed $30 billion as of 2020 and is expected to record exponential growth in the coming years. - Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Venture Catalysts

New-age virtual hiring plays an integral role in minimising business disruption and making people adapt to changing needs. - Lynette D’Silva, Amdocs

Human-centred design thinking revolves around how you really build products because, at the end of the day, technology is only a medium. - Spriha Biswas, Augnito

In the digital age, every enterprise has to be a knowledge company. - Nitin Seth, ‘Winning in the Digital Age’

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).