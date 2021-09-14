‘Values create value in the long term’ – 30 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 30 gems and insights from the week of September 6-12 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

Maintaining the right talent will become extra important for startups, and taking care of their mental and emotional wellbeing will be necessary. - Seema Rekha, Antarmanh

Reliance on an army can help reach the goal. - Lavanya Ashok, Trifecta Capital

Each person involved in the early days has to be clear about what they bring to the table as well as what they are willing to trust the other person with. - Nickhil Jakatdar, GenePath Diagnostics

Acquisitions succeed or fail based on integration. - Don Harrison, Google

Growth comes with opportunities and responsibility. - Cred

Keep at it. If you are good at what you do, the challenges will simply fade away. - Indu Narvar, SpaceBasic

It’s ok to fail as long as we learn from our mistakes, and companies must talk about this more because there are valuable lessons hidden in these failures. - Anjana Menon, What's Your Story?

Don’t spend time with people who tell you everything is great. You learn more from people who disagree with you. Be that active listener. - Vani Kola, Kalaari Capital

We should look upon ourselves as a global economic leader as in the 21st century, India does not have a scarcity of opportunities to make it big. - PM Narendra Modi

To serve 1.3 billion people, India will scale up the network of incubators and accelerators to phenomenal levels. - Ashwini Vaishnaw, IT and Electronics Minister

As the world recognises the importance of solar in the fight against climate change, India is poised to become a forerunner in this battle. - Gyanesh Chaudhary, Vikram Solar

Logistics in India is a $300B+ market and is highly fragmented and unorganised. We see a huge growth opportunity in the Indian logistics’ space especially in the Tier III and IV cities, which are underserved today. - Chetan Mehta, Wami Capital

More than 80 percent of the furniture, hard goods, home soft furnishing and fashion manufacturing is done by MSMEs across clusters in India. - Tanuj Gangwani, Geniemode

India’s top five staffing companies together just about manage a workforce of one million. - Chirag Mittal, Gigforce

One of the key missing pieces of India’s startup financing ecosystem has been the relative non-participation of public-sector institutional investors (LIC, pension, and provident Funds) in alternative investments. - Shailesh Jha

Millions of rural entrepreneurs in India don’t have access to any financial training or backing. - Ajeet Kumar Singh, Society for Advancement of Village Economy

Women’s participation in the labour force has also been on the rise, driven by rising awareness around education. This has created opportunities for women to earn for themselves and become financially independent. - Zohra Hajiani, Validus Wealth

It’s heartening to see several women making their mark in motorsports in India and internationally. - Shana Parmeshwar

Mental and learning growth of their little ones is an ongoing quest of any parent. - Pooja Midha, Wonderhood

The fashion industry is notoriously difficult to predict. There is no space for being impulsive, and hence, your plan will need to be flexible, as there are no guarantees. - Babita Jain, The House of Prana

People today have started becoming more aware of clean beauty and organic products. But accessing them and finding out if these products are right for their skin is also important. - Naina Ruhail, Vanity Wagon

You do not need to fear healthy fats. Trans fats, processed oils, and processed foods are what put you at risk for heart disease. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Many people suffer from sleeplessness, fatigue, etc., but are unable to relate this to using the wrong mattress. - Rakesh Malhotra, Livpure

Success for a creator comes from self-satisfaction and seeing others being moved by the artwork. - Prashanth Jeppu, Chitra Santhe

Seize your individuality and your uniqueness and use it as your superpower. - Malini Agarwal, MissMalini

Just try to be better than yesterday. Everyone’s art journey is different – just keep going. - Nidhi Bhatia, Chitra Santhe

Automation can really help brands who are struggling to be profitable. - Eshwar K. Vikas, Mukunda Foods

Execution is the real devil. Ideas can be generated in a few hours of brainstorming, but it takes years and sometimes a lifetime to build a business around it. - Keshav Rai, Bike Blazer

Vision is the first step, but it is no good without sound execution. - Ratna Mehta, Wadhwani Foundation

Building a brand is about values and purpose. Values create value in the long term. - Ajay Piramal, Piramal Enterprises

