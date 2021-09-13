Square Yards rolls out town-wide OOH campaign to drive brand awareness

Gurugram-based real estate startup Square Yards rolled out a town-wide OOH campaign in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru to grab consumer attention, augment its brand presence and visibility, and build recall among its target demographics.

“Buying a home has become a prerogative for millions of Indians post-COVID-19. With technology and digital platforms playing a critical role in the home buying journey now, taking our full stack proposition to consumers has been core to our brand approach over the last 12 months,” said Kanika Gupta Shori, COO, Square Yards.

ALSO READ Real estate startup Square Yards launches zero deposit program to provide relief to tenants

“Through this impactful OOH branding exercise, we have tried to create a long-lasting impression in the minds of our consumers,” she added.

Square Yards claimed to have adopted a guerrilla marketing approach in this campaign, using call-to-action phrases against a yellow backdrop. These billboards are placed in the prime areas of target cities to evoke as much response from prospective customers and spawn engagement on its digital platform and offline distribution nodes, the company said.

The campaign highlights how the brand is keen on simplifying the customer journey with its 360-degree real estate services and make home-buying easier, efficient, and secure. With 450+ billboards planned across locations, this high-octane campaign denotes the perfect alibi to Square Yards disruptive modus operandi, the firm added.

Square Yards has built a full-stack digital real estate platform offering tools like 3D virtual tours, real-time inventory blocking engine, and digital transaction tools to conduct transactions online, besides handholding homebuyers in mortgages, digital paperwork and interior services; something which allows every homebuyer to buy a home that fulfils all his needs, from anywhere.

It started the year with its Q1 revenue jumping 50 percent at Rs 100 crore and property transactions zooming upwards by 80 percent. In addition to the primary brokerage business, its new business verticals claim to have shown strong traction and are on track to deliver solid revenue in FY22.

The company recently raised $25 million in growth financing from ADM Capital to fuel its accelerated growth curve in both Indian and global markets.