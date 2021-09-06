All about startup IPOs and Mamaearth’s exponential growth

Good morning!

In the yesteryears, SEBI rules required an IPO-aspirant to be profit-making for at least three years before it took the primary market route and onboarded a broader set of investors. But, for the longest time, ‘profitability’ was sort of a daydream for VC-backed startups.

However, promoters, VC-backers, and IPO investors are showing a much higher degree of maturity in embracing problem-solving solutions, taking long-term calls instead.

Zomato’s killing opening on the bourses in July is a strong point in case. And what has followed is a flurry of IPO-aiming activity by the Indian startups — Nykaa, Policybazaar, MobiKwik, Tracxn, Delhivery, CarTrade, and Paytm. Another notable mention is Freshworks, but the SaaS giant has listed in the US.

For the startup ecosystem, the current flurry of IPOs has a strong cascading effect as the early investors get a good exit, which can be redeployed in the next round of promising startups.

The market is also seeing a new class of investors. A Paytm Money study revealed that 27 percent of those who applied for Zomato shares on its platform on Day 1 of the IPO were under the age of 25 while 60 percent were under 30 years of age.

Moreover, the number of demat accounts, which stood a little over 2.34 crore in April 2015, grew over 2.76 times to nearly 6.49 crore at the end of July 2021.

Given the phenomenal rise in the digitisation of financial services, and the sky-rocketed number of demat accounts, it would be a fair assumption that digitisation and proliferation of fintechs have brought in a lot of first-time investors in the market.

Founded in 2016 as a solution to a personal problem by Varun and Ghazal Alagh, D2C personal care brand Mamaearth crossed an ARR of Rs 700 crore ($100 million) this April.

What started with a simple mission of providing natural and toxin-free products for baby skin, and help alleviate the stress of new parents is today on the path to becoming a 'house of brands'.

Co-founder and COO Ghazal Alagh breaks down the brand’s remarkable journey in an interview with YourStory.

India is known worldwide for its ‘big fat weddings’. However, the COVID-19 pandemic cast a massive shadow on the wedding industry.

Prerana Agarwal Saxena, who started Theme Weavers Designs in 2008, believes that the Indian wedding industry is in the midst of an evolution and wedding planners must be prepared. Read more.

Using AR to help visualise décor

Founded in 2020 by Siddharth Chandrashekar, ﻿Pixel and Mortar﻿ is developing a platform that allows users to combine digital and physical, enabling a world where a trained interior designer creates mood boards to understand user preferences and then suggests furniture, rugs, wallpapers, lamps, furnishings, and more. Read more.

Digital lending platform ﻿RevFin﻿ plans to raise around $40 million (about Rs 290 crore) through debt and equity by the end of this fiscal to accelerate its lending.

Anushka Prakash on how she built Project Prakash so that every student has equal access to education and why STEM education is important for girls.

