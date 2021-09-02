Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Sep 2, 2021)

Digital payments and financial company Paytm is looking to hive off its payment aggregator business into a new subsidiary Paytm Payments Services Limited, according to a notice sent to shareholders for approval. The company is seeking approval of the same from its shareholders through an extraordinary general meeting on September 23.

﻿Amazon﻿ is going on another hiring spree. The company on Wednesday said it plans to hire 55,000 people around the world, with about 40,000 of those roles in the US. The positions range from tech jobs and corporate roles to warehouse work packing and shipping orders for the online shopping giant.

Google Pay users can take the benefits of fixed deposit rates offered by Equitas Small Finance Bank by booking FDs on the payments platform without opening a bank account. The bank said it has been offering this initiative by connecting APIs built by fintech infrastructure provider Setu for Equitas Bank.