Startup news and updates: daily roundup (September 13, 2021)

WhatsApp on Friday said it will allow users to backup their chat history with end-to-end encryption, after which the content will be accessible only to them and no one will be able to unlock their backup.

The end-to-end encryption backup feature for WhatsApp - which has two billion users globally - will be available on iOS and Android in the coming weeks.

After pulling the plug on its grocery business, Zomato has rolled back its nutraceutical business in less than six months of its launch. YourStory has confirmed the development through the company's customer care department. Gurugram-based foodtech unicorn ﻿Zomato﻿had added its own product line of health and dietary supplements in March.

The pandemic is prompting professionals in the country to rethink their career paths with many looking at switching industries as well as upskilling themselves to advance in their careers, according to a survey commissioned by Amazon India. The ecommerce major commissioned a survey to gauge the pulse of the impact of COVID-19 on jobs and future career plans among Indian professionals. The survey was conducted by Morning Consult in August and covered 1,000 professionals across India.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia on Saturday said the Medicines from the Sky project under which drugs and vaccines are delivered using drones, will be taken up on a pilot basis in 16 green zones in Telangana and scaled up to the national level based on data. Launching the project here, Scindia said the new Drone Policy brought out by the NDA government at the Centre recently eased rules regarding drone operations in the country by reducing the number of forms that need to be filled to operate them from 25 to 5 and decreasing the types of fee charged from the operator from 72 to 4.

Homegrown microblogging platform Koo expects to raise its headcount to over 500 people in the next one year, as it looks to hire across engineering, product, and community management teams.

Twitter rival Koo, which has scripted phenomenal growth with a user base touching the 1 crore-mark recently, has 200 employees on its rolls at present. "We are now 200 people, and we will reach at least 500 people in the next one year as we hire primarily in areas such as engineering, product and community management," Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna told PTI.

