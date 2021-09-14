Startup news and updates: daily roundup (September 14, 2021)

Edtech virtual community platform EventBeep on Tuesday announced that it has secured an early-stage seed funding lead by SucSEED Indovation Fund, Uincept, Palimala Ventures, and other angels. Eventbeep said it is on a mission to revolutionise the student’s ecosystem by levelling the playing field for the youth - helping them maximise their potential through peer-to-peer learning.

Deal activity witnessed a handsome growth in August at $8.4 billion, on the back of a healthy jump both in volumes and sizes, a report said on Monday. There were 219 deals during the month, which was the highest since 2005, and double that of the year-ago August 2020 period when the country was coming out of a national lockdown, consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat said.

Leading e-pharmacy firm ﻿Pharmeasy﻿ has said it is looking to hire over 200 engineers for its soon-to-be-launched development centres in Hyderabad, Pune, and NCR region.

The company is building a larger ecosystem to solve outpatient healthcare challenges, bridging the gap in the healthcare industry, PharmEasy said in a statement.

Digital payment and financial services firm ﻿Paytm﻿ plans to deploy FASTag-based parking services across the country after having launched first such project with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) said it has enabled the country's first FASTag-based metro parking facility in partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

