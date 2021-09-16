Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (September 16, 2021)

Bengaluru-based Ayu Health raised $6.3 million in Series A funding round from Singapore-headquartered Vertex Ventures and Stellaris Venture Partners, which is based in Bengaluru.

The round also saw participation from serial entrepreneur and angel investor Ashish Gupta, Mamaearth's co-founder Varun Alagh, and Rajat Goel, Founder of Gurugram-based EyeQ Super Speciality Eye Hospitals.

Job and professional networking platform Apna.Co has secured close to $100 million in Series C funding led by Tiger Global. The round also saw participation from Owl Ventures, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital India, Maverick Ventures, and GSV Ventures. With this round, Apna has attained a total valuation of $1.1 billion.

Extracurricular edtech startup ﻿Kyt﻿Technologies has acquired San Francisco-based DIY.org, and has merged operations of the two companies. Kyt has rebranded itself as DIY.org, which was built and operated by Zach Klein, also the Founder of Vimeo, and designed as a project-based learning platform for kids.

A company statement said DIY.org is the largest learning community for children to learn together and share their creations in an engaging, safe, and moderated environment.

Bangalore-based digital farm advisory startup ﻿BharatAgri﻿ on Thursday announced that it has raised $6.5 million in a Series A round led by Omnivore, with participation from existing investors India Quotient and 021 Capital. Founded in 2017 by IIT Madras alumni - Sai Gole(COO) and Siddharth Dialani(CEO), BharatAgri offers farmers an app-based platform for AI-based agronomy services on a paid subscription basis, which increases farm incomes through systematic implementation of scientific farming techniques.

