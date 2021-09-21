Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (September 21, 2021)
YourStory presents this daily roundup of the latest startup news and updates from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
Fivetran raises $565M, to acquire HVR
Tech firmhas raised $565 million in funding (about Rs 4,161.8 crore) led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The series D round also saw participation from existing investors - General Catalyst, CEAS Investments, Matrix Partners, and others, along with new investors ICONIQ Capital, D1 Capital Partners and YC Continuity, a statement said.
Aerchain raises $3M from Season Two Ventures and IndiaMart
, the Bengaluru-based AI tech startup focused on the procurement segment has raised $3 million in a pre-Series A round co-led by IndiaMart and Season Two Ventures. Founded by BITS Pilani alumni - Harsha Kadimisetty and Himavanth Jasti in 2019, Aerchain, which operates on a SaaS model, will use this capital for product development, market expansion and hiring of talent.
Edtech startup Expertrons raises capital from Kunal Shah and Anant Maheshwari
Mumbai-based AI videobot edtech startuphas raised an an undisclosed sum from industry veterans Kunal Shah (Founder of ) and Anant Maheshwari (President, Microsoft India). The recent round of funding comes close on the heels of Expertrons raising $2.3 million in Pre-Series A funding from a host of marquee investors like Ivycap Ventures, Iceland Venture Studios, LetsVenture, Ah!Ventures, Venture Garage, Auxano, Venture Catalyst and more.
Edited by Anju Narayanan
