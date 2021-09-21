Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (September 21, 2021)

Tech firm ﻿Fivetra​n﻿ has raised $565 million in funding (about Rs 4,161.8 crore) led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The series D round also saw participation from existing investors - General Catalyst, CEAS Investments, Matrix Partners, and others, along with new investors ICONIQ Capital, D1 Capital Partners and YC Continuity, a statement said.

﻿Aerchain﻿, the Bengaluru-based AI tech startup focused on the procurement segment has raised $3 million in a pre-Series A round co-led by IndiaMart and Season Two Ventures. Founded by BITS Pilani alumni - Harsha Kadimisetty and Himavanth Jasti in 2019, Aerchain, which operates on a SaaS model, will use this capital for product development, market expansion and hiring of talent.

Mumbai-based AI videobot edtech startup ﻿Expertrons﻿ has raised an an undisclosed sum from industry veterans Kunal Shah (Founder of ﻿CRED﻿) and Anant Maheshwari (President, Microsoft India). The recent round of funding comes close on the heels of Expertrons raising $2.3 million in Pre-Series A funding from a host of marquee investors like Ivycap Ventures, Iceland Venture Studios, LetsVenture, Ah!Ventures, Venture Garage, Auxano, Venture Catalyst and more.