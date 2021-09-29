Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (September 29, 2021)

Digital healthcare startup ﻿mfine﻿has raised $48 million in Series C funding co-led by Moore Strategic Ventures and BEENEXT, with participation from existing investors Stellaris Venture Partners, SBI Group Japan, SBI Ven Capital Singapore, Heritas Capital, Prime Venture Partners, Y’S Investment Pte Ltd., and Alteria Capital. With this funding, the startup now aims to build one of the largest virtual hospitals in the world and make high quality healthcare more accessible and effective with the use of AI and mobile technologies. MFine is now enabling clinical decision support for doctors using AI and bringing vitals monitoring and health management to consumers’ smartphones.

All efforts and measures to reduce compliance burden by means of simplification, elimination and decriminalisation of several laws can have a transformative impact and multiplier effect on ease of doing business, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. He said reduction of compliance burden is about trust in every business, person and citizen. "Reduction of compliances which include simplification of compliances, elimination of several compliances, decriminalisation of several laws...Collectively when you look at it, it can have a transformative impact and there is a multiplier effect on the ease of doing business," he said at the National Workshop On Reducing Compliance Burden here.

Mumbai-based Athlex Beverages Pvt Ltd, which owns protein water brand Aquatein, on Wednesday said it raised an undisclosed seed round from Eaglewings Ventures. The brand will use the funds to expand into the retail space across multiple channels and amplify its online presence further with loyalty and training programmes to enhance the experience of its high number of repeat customers. According to the firm, there has been an increase in demand for protein water in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fitness enthusiasts, recovering patients, and athletes are looking for a replacement to their regular single-flavoured, unspecialised, and cumbersome protein products.