Startup news and updates: daily roundup (September 6, 2021)

﻿Dukaan﻿, a platform that enables small merchants with no programming skills to setup an online store in 30 seconds, has announced that it has raised $11M in a pre Series A round led by 640 Oxford Ventures, with participation from existing investors Snow Leopard Ventures, Lightspeed Partners, and Matrix Partners India.

Startup investment platform We Founder Circle (WFC) has led an investment of $500,000 in Vidyakul, a vernacular after-school e-learning platform. The bridge round also witnessed participation from other investors including JITO Angel Network and Thinkuvate. Vidyakul is aimed at providing after-school e-learning for the state board students in vernacular languages.

Bengaluru-based foodtech startup GoodMylk has raised $1 million in a seed round extension from a clutch of domestic and international angel investors. Till date, the plant-based food startup has raised $1.8 million, according to a release from the company. Funds raised from this round will be used for expanding the product portfolio and distribution for more accessibility across India.

