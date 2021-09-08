Startup news and updates: daily roundup (September 8, 2021)

Leap, the startup that enables students to study overseas through financial and career assistance, has raised $55 million in Series C round of funding led by Owl Ventures.

Leap said it will utilise this funding round to extend its services to students across SE Asia and MENA regions. Besides, it plans to broaden its product portfolio where it plans to offer international student credit card and insurance products.

Delhi-based ﻿VAHDAM India ﻿has raised Rs 174 crore in Series D funding round led by IIFL AMC's private equity fund. Existing investors including Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan's family office and Sixth Sense Ventures, and others participated in the round.

The direct-to-consumer (D2C) tea brand said it will use the funding to increase online and offline penetration, enter new geographies, and to develop new product categories. Till date, Vahdam has raised over Rs 290 crore.

Bengaluru-based consumer credit startup slice has unveiled a credit card that offers a credit limit from Rs 2,000 onwards, in a move aimed at capturing nearly 200 million Indians who are not serviced by legacy credit card companies, but are doing some form of online transactions.

The card is free, and comes with similar benefits as any other credit card, irrespective of the limit, the startup said in a release. The product hopes to help new-to-credit users build their credit scores.

Oravel Stays Pvt Ltd, that operates hospitality firm ﻿Oyo﻿, has approved an increase in the authorised share capital of the company from Rs 1.17 crore to Rs 901 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the hospitality firm. The development comes ahead of proposed initial public offering (IPO) by OYO, for which a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) is likely to be filed in the next few months, sources in know of the matter told PTI.