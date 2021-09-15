Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (September 15, 2021)

Mumbai-based home loans startup Easiloan has raised Rs 8 crore from Tomorrow Capital. It aims to utilise these funds to further build its digital-only product, customer acquisition channels, and activate new markets.

The Easiloan platform makes selection and application for loans extremely easy and fast for customers, reduces the time taken to process the home loan application, and increases conversion for developers and banks.

﻿Gemba Capital﻿ on Wednesday announced the launch of its maiden Micro VC fund of $10 million. The newly launched fund will invest in 24 high potential, early-stage startups across SaaS, consumer-tech, fintech, and deeptech, with the first cheque of $250,000 and ~35 percent reserve ratio for making follow-on investments.

Founded by Adith Podhar in 2019, Gemba Capital has been actively investing in the seed and pre-seed rounds in tech startups in India. Out of the 30 portfolio companies, few notable ones include insurtech startup ﻿Plum﻿ and ﻿BimaPe﻿, ﻿SleepyCat﻿ (D2C mattress); Gripinvest and Strata (fintech); ﻿Unnati﻿ (agritech); Crejo (edtech); Zuper and ﻿ClickPost﻿ (SaaS).

B2B business networking platform ﻿Anar ﻿ has raised $6.2 million in seed funding co-led by ﻿Elevation Capital﻿ and Accel India. The startup said it will use the funding to strengthen its product and tech capabilities.

The round also saw participation from First Cheque and Utsav Somani (iSeed and Partner, AngelList India), along with some of the best engineering and product-centric founders, including Ranjeet Pratap Singh (Co-founder and CEO, Pratilipi), Farid Ahsan (Co-founder, ShareChat), Vidit Aatrey, and Sanjeev Barnwal (Co-founders, Meesho), and Shashvat Nakrani (Co-founder, BharatPe).