Startup news and updates: daily roundup (September 9, 2021)

﻿Ola Electric﻿ has postponed the sale process of its electric scooter S1 by a week to September 15 as it faced "technical difficulties" in making the website for purchases live for customers on Wednesday.

The company had last month launched the Ola S1 electric scooter in two variants — S1 and S1 Pro — at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom, including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies).

Indian crypto exchange ﻿CoinSwitch Kuber﻿ today said it has hit 10 million registered users, claiming this makes it the country's largest crypto platform. It added it has reached this milestone in 15 months since starting operations in India.

In a statement, the company said out of 10 million users, seven million are active users with a monthly transaction volume of Rs 15,138 crore.

Fintech firm ﻿Cred﻿ has said it will offer an 'Accelerated Wealth Programme' to its staff in addition to ESOPs and grants to create another avenue for its team to build wealth.

"Through this programme, team members can choose up to 50 percent of annual cash compensation in the form of special grant ESOPs that they can see grow along with Cred's growth. 100 percent of these grants can be vested on completion of one year from the allocation date," Cred said in a statement.

immunitoAI, a biotech startup that is developing an AI-powered antibody discovery and screening platform, announced on Wednesday that it has raised $1 million in a seed round led by ﻿Pi Ventures﻿, with existing investor Entrepreneur First also participating. This is pi Ventures’s first investment from their Fund 2, announced in April 2021.

New Delhi-based healthtech startup ﻿BeatO﻿ has acquired Pune-based Novique Health for an undisclosed amount. BeatO, which provides a full-stack solution for diabetes management, is now looking to offer diabetes reversal programmes with Novique as a part of this deal.

Mumbai Angels Network, a premium startup investment platform for early-stage venture investments, Thursday said it invested $320,000 in GameEon Studios, one of the newest entrants in the fast-growing gaming space.

The startup will utilise the capital to strengthen its publishing model by establishing a strong distribution network for its mobile-based games. It plans to hire senior-level talent to ensure its upcoming PC game meets international standards.

Agritech startup ﻿Farmers Fresh Zone﻿ that made its name in the market with ‘Know Your Farmer’ using traceability tech has raised Rs 6 crore in pre-series A round through existing investors.

The round was led by Indian Angel Network (IAN), with participation from IAN Fund, Malabar Angel Network, and Native Angel Network. With this round, the company has so far raised Rs 8.5 crore.

D2C healthy food brand Anveshan Thursday said it raised Rs 3.67 crore in a seed round led by DSG Consumer Partners, along with Titan Capital and Anjali Bansal from Avaana Capital. Existing investors, including boAt Lifestyle and Beardo founders, also participated in the round.

Founded in early 2020 by three IIT-Guwahati alum Aayushi Khandelwal, Akhil Kansal, and Kuldeep Parewa, Anveshan provides high-quality, natural, affordable, and minimally processed food products directly sourced from Indian farmers, embracing traditional Ayurvedic methods.

Gurugram-based interactive learning app OckyPocky raised an undisclosed investment from Udaan Co-founder and CEO Sujeet Kumar and Hyderabad-headquartered SucSEED Indovation Fund as part of its seed round, the startup said Thursday.

The edtech startup will use the capital to grow its repository of content for a wider vernacular audience and fine-tune its offerings to benefit a greater student base.

Edtech startup ﻿Clever Harvey﻿has raised $1.5 million in pre-series A round led by TechNova Ventures along with Tom Varkey & Multiply Ventures. Existing investor Education Catalyst Fund also participated in the round.

The startup plans to use the funding to expand its product portfolio, onboard key talent, strengthen its marketing outreach, and build distribution channels within and beyond India, it said in a statement.

﻿WhatsApp﻿ on Wednesday said reports sent to it by users flagging spam and abuse do not undermine the end-to-end encryption of the messaging platform.

WhatsApp's clarification came in response to a report by non-profit newsroom ProPublica that said even though WhatsApp says it does not see user content, the Facebook-owned company has an extensive monitoring operation and regularly shares personal information with prosecutors.