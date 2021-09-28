StartYourWin: Celebrating big wins that started with an idea and a dream

Entrepreneurship often starts with an ideas, a laptop and a dream; and YourStory, to commemorate the launch of Windows 11, is creating a specially curated five-part series titled #StartYourWin, featuring five successful founders from the startup ecosystem to celebrate the extraordinary resilience, belief and persistence in creating something that is outstanding, improves lives and empowers people.

Five unique themes, five unique changemakers

Each episode of the five part series will focus on one of the five pillars of Windows 11 Pro, namely productivity, collaboration, security, consistency, and choice. The videos will be a first-hand account of how these changemakers do things differently as they power their productivity, collaborate for success, secure their hard work, deliver consistently, and make choices that make a difference.

The series will debut with none other than Shradha Sharma, YourStory’s Founder and CEO. Shradha founded YourStory in 2008, with the aim of championing the untold stories of entrepreneurship in India. She has incubated the narratives of over 40,000 entrepreneurs till date, and her perspective as someone with a front row seat of India’s startup ecosystem will be invaluable.

Also lined up for the series are social entrepreneur, pioneer and evangelist of sustainable development – Vineet Mittal, Chairman, Avaada Energy, a company that has developed some of the world's largest and highly efficient grid-connected wind and solar power plants in India.

The series will also feature Mansi Zaveri, Founder and CEO of Kidsstoppress Media, India's foremost parenting website; Deepak Jayaram, Leadership Coach, Transition Advisor and Curator of the Play to Potential Podcast; and stock market expert Aditya Goela, Goela School of Finance, An educational institution that specialises in stock market courses that aims to make India financially literate with special focus on creating sustainable profits from stock markets.

The series will premiere on October 5, 2021 to commemorate the launch of Windows 11.

