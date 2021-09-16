Tata CLiQ Luxury teams up with Kalki Koechlin to give shoppers a taste of finer things in life

In 2020, online sales accounted for almost half of smartphones and about one-fifth of apparel sales in India. The numbers highlight the changing aspirations of young Indians, who're ambitious and like to live life king size. With most brands just a click away, these millennials are not shying away from exploring new experiences.

Tata CLiQ Luxury's new brand campaign, #TheLuxeLife, is an ode to a generation of Indians who believe in getting a taste of the finer things in life. The film, which features actor Kalki Koechlin, puts the spotlight on the thoughtfulness that goes behind luxury shopping.

The narrative shifts attention to finer elements like craftsmanship and heritage while underlining Tata CLiQ Luxury's focus on ‘slow luxury’. The concept of slow luxury is a natural extension of Tata CLiQ Luxury's brand ethos of slow commerce and encourages consumers to embrace it.

Premium and luxury brands just a click away

Being one of India's premier luxury lifestyle e-commerce platforms, Tata CLiQ Luxury has made premier and luxury brands more accessible to Indians and helped them create new experiences with some of the most sought-after global and Indian brands. The platform is the go-to shopping destination for anyone who is looking for high quality products across categories like fashion, home decor, accessories, beauty and fragrances, footwear, stationery, watches and even gourmet foods.

Talking about her experience of working with the Tata CLiQ Luxury team, Kalki says, “I have always believed that anything you treasure cannot be rushed, and it takes time to craft something that is truly timeless. That’s why I absolutely loved working with Tata CLiQ Luxury, a brand that has always championed the cause of slow commerce and experience-led luxury, while also delivering a seamless shopping experience.”

Given how customers like to engage with brands that mirror their personal value system, Tata CLiQ Luxury's new campaign offers them a peek into how the platform makes shopping a more tranquil, immersive and thoughtful experience.

The film shows Kalki indulging in the joy of slow luxury as she takes her time browsing through the Tata CLiQ Luxury app and its mindfully curated stores. The film aptly shows that the real joy of shopping is not about rushing through the experience of shopping online and bagging great deals. Rather, it's to take one's time and appreciate the thought process behind a brand and the craftsmanship that goes into building it.

The film points out how features like extensive collections, a seamless shopping experience on the app, premier packaging, and white glove service set it apart from the other e-commerce platforms.

Slow luxury: the right way to explore a brand

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Mohua Das Gupta, Head - Brand Marketing, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said, “Consumers today are conscious of their spending habits and seek out products and brands which mirror their value systems. At Tata CLiQ Luxury, we recognise this and enable consumers to discover curated choices that represent their evolving taste. With the #TheLuxeLife campaign, we bring the concept of slow luxury to life, reinforcing Tata CLiQ Luxury as the go-to shopping destination for luxury and fine goods, where browsing is a delight, and quality is nurtured.”

The campaign is the brainchild of Havas Group India. Bobby Pawar, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India, said that Tata CLiQ Luxury was looking for a media partner, which had the experience and understanding of managing global luxury brands and had a fair understanding of the e-commerce space.

“The challenge was to build the idea of slow commerce and create an engaging and impactful story in the online shopping genre, which is known to be fast and spontaneous. #TheLuxeLife features Kalki who resonates with luxury. It also positions Tata CLiQ Luxury as the most authentic and paramount destination for online luxury shopping. The other digital brand films are underway and will be released soon,” he added.

Tata CLiQ Luxury offers an unparalleled luxury shopping experience with a careful curation of brands, strategically developed stores, premium delivery services, and bespoke privilege programmes managed by relationship managers.