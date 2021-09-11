[Weekly funding roundup] Venture investments into startups bounce back in the second week of September

﻿Venture funding into Indian startups showed almost a three fold rise in the second week of September, after a below par showing in the comparable previous week.

The total venture funding for the second week of September stood at $317 million across 37 deals, as compared to $82 million in the first week, registering a 287 percent growth.

The month of September has not really taken off to a great start for the Indian startup economy when compared to the preceding three months due to the absence of large deals.

The key highlight of the week was logistics unicorn Delhivery raising capital from famed startup investor, Lee Fixel. The company is reportedly in the final stages of coming out with its initial public offering to join the growing list of other startups planning to go public soon.

Key deals

Delhivery﻿, the logistics unicorn raised $76.4 million in funding from Addition, the firm founded by high profile startup investor, Lee Fixel.

Leap raised $55 million in Series C round of funding from Owl Ventures, Harvard Management Company, Jungle Ventures and Sequoia Capital India.

HomeLane, the home interior services provider raised $50 million from IIFL AMC’s Late Stage Tech Fund, OIJIF II, Stride Ventures and others.

Other transactions

CollegeDekho, an edtech startup raised $26.5 million from Winter Capital Partners, ETS Strategic Capital, Calega, Man Capital and Rajeev Chaba.

D2C brand Vahdam Teas raised Rs 174 crore from IIFL AMC's private equity fund, Kris Gopalakrishnan's family office and Sixth Sense Ventures.

Dukaan, a retail tech startup raised $11 million from 640 Oxford Ventures, Snow Leopard Ventures, Lightspeed Partners, and Matrix India.

Nova Benefits, an employee wellness platform raised $10 million from Susquehanna International Group and Bessemer Venture Partners.

Lido Learning, an edtech startup raised $10 million led by Ronnie Screwvala-helmed Unilazer Ventures.

WeRize, a fintech platform raised $8 million from 3one4 Capital, Picus Capital, Kalaari Capital, and Orios Ventures.

Coutloot, a social commerce startup raised $8 million from Ameba Capital, SOSV, 9Unicorns, Astarc Ventures and Venture Catalysts.

Freight Tiger, a SaaS startup raised $6.5 million from Florintree Infra, and Aroa Ventures, the Family office fund of OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal.

GoKwik, an ecommerce tech startup raised $5.5 million from Matrix Partners India and RTP Global.

SaaS company Zoho invested $5 million in Bengaluru headquartered medical devices startup Voxelgrids for a 25 percent stake.

Gigforce, a staffing startup raised $3 million from Endiya Partners,Unitus Ventures and key angels.

Proeon, a food ingredient startup raised Rs 17.5 crore from several angel investors and family offices.

Supply chain tech startup Geniemode, raised $2.25 million from Info Edge Ventures and angel investors.

Interior design tech startup Flipspaces raised $2 million from angel investors and family offices.

Enterprise logistics startup COGOS Technologies raised $2 million from Transworld Group and Worldquant Ventures.

Healthcare supply chain platform Biddano raised $2 million from Gokul Rajaram, JPIN, Venture Catalysts UK, and AngelList, among others.

Biotech startup ImmunitoAI raised $1 million from Pi Ventures and Entrepreneur First.

Foodtech startup GoodMylk raised $1 million from a clutch of domestic and international angel investors.

Fleek, a subscription management platform raised $1 million from Axilor, RTP Global Ventures, Titan Capital, and 9Unicorns Accelerator.

Supply chain startup Elixia Tech raised $1 million from Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund (RVCF) and other angel investors.

Deeptech SaaS startup NeuroPixel.AI raised $825K from Inflection Point Ventures, Entrepreneur First, Huddle and Dexter Angels.

Agritech startup Farmers Fresh Zone raised Rs 6 crore from IAN Fund, Malabar Angel Network, and Native Angel Network.

Edtech startup Vidyakul raised $500,000 from We Founder Circle (WFC) and JITO Angel Network and Thinkuvate.

Neokred, a fintech startup raised $500,000 from Virenxia Group, Rajesh Jain, and Nitin Agarwal.

Anvesha, a D2C healthy food brand raised Rs 3.67 crore from DSG Consumer Partners, Titan Capital and Anjali Bansal from Avaana Capital.

Drone delivery startup ﻿TechEagle raised $500,000 from India Accelerator, Vinners Group, Sitics Logistics, and angel investors.

Gaming startup GameEon Studios raised $320,000 from Mumbai Angels Network.

Fieldproxy, a no-code SaaS platform raised Rs 2 crore from LetsVenture, 2am VC, magic.fund and angel investors.

Agritech startup InfyU Labs raised Rs 1.8 crore from IAN and angel investors.

Prolgae Spirulina raised $200,000 from an angel investor.

The following startups raised an undisclosed round of funding: Sapio Analytics, OckyPocky﻿, Hype Luxury and GimBooks.

India connection

India and the US-based SaaS company Amagi raised over $100 million through Accel Partners, Avataar Ventures, Norwest Venture and Premji Invest.

India and Germany-based blockchain startup bitsCrunch raised $750,000 from Covalent, Double Peak, GenBlock Capital, Ledger Prime and others.

ShopUp, Bangladesh-based ecommerce startup which merged with Voonik, raised $75 million from Valar Ventures, Prosus Ventures and others.

India and US-based deeptech startup Trillbit raised $1.5 million from Refex Capital and Good Growth Capital (GGC).

India and Germany-based tech startup Zeotap raised $11 million from Breakout Fund, Liberty Global Ventures and others.

M&A

Third-party logistics company Sitics Logistic announced the acquisition of Udgam Logistics, a Delhi-based cold chain and distribution startup.

BYJU's acquired Gradeup — an online exam preparation platform — for an undisclosed value.

US-based Notion, an all-in-one workspace for notes, tasks, wikis, and databases, acquired Indian cloud startup Automate.io.

New Delhi-based healthtech startup BeatO acquired Pune-based Novique Health for an undisclosed amount.

