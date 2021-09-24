How this influencer makes finance fun for his audience

For many young social media users, when it comes to ‘finance’, Raj Shamani’s name naturally pops. Raj got into the business at a very early age of 16 and has now made a fairly big name for himself.

With one million followers on Instagram and 89,000 subscribers on YouTube, Raj Shamani is one of the most popular digital creators on the internet.

His content extensively deals with business, finance, and motivation. Raj wants to be the “Daily Reminder” for his audience to get their tasks done. He says, in India, people tend to avoid the topic of finance. There is not enough awareness regarding the same.

In a conversation with YourStory’s Influencers Inc, influencer Raj Shamani shares valuable insights about his content creation journey and discusses how he makes finance fun for the Millenials and Gen Z audience.

ALSO READ How the pandemic changed personal finance and how you can save, invest and spend better

Additionally, finance is always associated with “boring” with all the technicalities, ratios and numbers. Raj came up with the idea of making content around finance, which can educate people while not boring or scaring them.

“I want to make finance fun. I want to make finance easy to consume. I want to make people understand in 30 seconds, and if I can do that, then I am doing justice to my work,” says Raj Shamani.

He adds that ‘intention’ is the key component for creating content. “The process of making content is equally smooth if we keep reminding ourselves what we need to do and why we need to do it.

When it comes to shorter video formats, such as 30-second videos, getting to the point is important, and the audience is not looking for a build-up,” Raj explains.

Keeping up with being the “Daily Reminder” for his audience, Raj creates videos every day. Much like routine work, he dedicates the time to create content for this audience.

In fact, he says, catching up to trends is an important part of content creation as it helps in creating awareness among the audience about current affairs. “If it’s something new that people don’t know about, let me talk about it,” he tells YourStory’s Influencer Inc.

Initially, he solely dealt with content regarding opportunities in India. Gradually, he shifted towards business, startups, investments, cryptocurrency, etc.

Raj adds he constantly diversifies his content to bring fresh knowledge for his audience. Besides, he keeps experimenting with different styles and forms of content.

Speaking on the monetisation aspect of content creation, Raj highlights there are two kinds of influencers — smart and passionate.

The passionate ones make content for their own satisfaction, and, in turn, earn some money from it, but the smart ones are earning more money from the content creation space.

There are various strategies to earn money through content creation, such as branding, YouTube monetisation, using distribution to start your own business, etc.

“Because of my content creation, I have created eight different income streams for me,” shares Raj.

During the rapid-fire round, Raj shares his love for Mumbai, the finance capital of India, and reveals a few other interesting facts about himself.