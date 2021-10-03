How the agarbathi industry strides ancient and modern with ease

The agarbathi, also known as incense stick, has been used in India from time immemorial, and is used by millions of households every day. Known for its fragrant variants, it has traditional uses in the daily rituals at home, and other religious and spiritual places.

Over the years, the industry has evolved dramatically, especially in the way they are made - from being hand-rolled to manufacturing being automated or even using an instant machine.

Over the last decade, the industry has witnessed innovations that have enhanced productivity and increased supply and widened its use. This has propelled automation as there was an increase in demand, and labour productivity proved inadequate.

Major manufacturing sectors leveraged automation, and this helped to accelerate their evolution. The manufacturing companies and corporates also learnt that employees should get more training and education to enhance their skills and efficiency. When the IT industry started booming in India, companies sought skilled and qualified labour.

Innovations happen at multiple levels. For example, in the last decade, women rolled agarbathis by hand and they were able to produce 3-4 kgs a day, earning less than Rs 100. But with automation and the new agarbathi-making machines, they have begun to earn Rs 350 - 400 rupees a day. Those who made 3-4 kgs of agarbathis in a day, now produce 60 kgs every day. Bamboo processing, which complements the agarbathi industry, also saw automation.

There was a time when women labourers made 7-8 kgs of bamboo sticks, now makes 100 kgs of bamboo sticks a day, with machines that meet the market demands. There are other factors, like packing material and packing methods that have changed with technology.

Many of the packaging have gained in prominence to meet the regulatory requirements, and they have been embraced by the agarbathi industry with gusto even as they are doing quite a lot of R&D.

Technology in the manufacturing sector

With the world witnessing rapid technological advancements, any industry not adopting newer technologies will fail to grow as they desired, as automation and technology are imperative to growth in the manufacturing sector.

The use of the newest technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are becoming de jure. We use AI for sorting and processing agarbathis. There are sensors embedded in the equipment, specifically in agarbathis-packing machines, rolling machines, and sizing machines.

People work on equipment that can reduce the cost of manufacture. They use technology to eliminate machine downtime and increase the operational efficiency.

Ultimately, IoT and AI are helping consumers get a better product at an affordable price. There are components in agarbathi -making machines that cut the energy costs, and reduce handling costs.

The manufacturing sector should consider the well-being of the employee on priority to ensure the company runs smoothly. Government’s guidelines should be followed to maintain safety at the workplace. Companies should also adapt to the situation in the most feasible way to function efficiently.

COVID-19 impact on the industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has been playing havoc across the economy, without discrimination. As a sector highly dependent on logistics, business ground to a halt during the lockdown, with states closing their borders and supply-chain logistics coming to a full-stop.

Organisation that had a business continuity plan in place, could press on until Unlock 1.0 was announced. Post-Unlock 1.0, organisations focussed on the supply chain, getting production back on track by following all the safety protocols.

Many businesses will now have to focus on effective communication with their trade partners, distributors, and the sales team to ensure smooth relationships with mutual support to each other.

Standing united with distributors, retailers and trade partners will help overcome the losses and in a quicker bounce back.

Growth drivers

To accelerate the growth of the agarbathi industry in India, the industry should become more innovative and invest more in R&D and expand its product portfolio.

Major players have been scaling up and the industry is transforming from a cottage industry to a medium-scale industry. This transformation is the right time for the industry to increase productivity, and start focussing on a lean plant layout.

While the agarbathi sector has traditionally been a cottage industry, some manufacturers are going large scale. Once you start becoming a big industry, you should keep the manufacturing practices up to date, and develop certain skills and capabilities to incease competitiveness and growth.

As the entire industry is dependent on natural resources, it should start working on a lean inventory model. And, the industry should be driving incremental innovation not just by themselves, but also by their suppliers.

Right from packaging materials to the raw material suppliers, to the manufacturers, and subcontractors, each one should embrace technology and leverage good manufacturing practices to sustain and grow to become a world leader in agarbathi manufacturing.

Speaking of FMCG goods, the companies should go hyperlocal and target areas that can help maintain cash-flows and inventory. Addressing consumer behaviour and changes at the local level will help these companies understand the demand. Hyperlocal is the order of the day, and the decision-making must be decentralised to grow and expand.

Companies should study their carbon footprint as it is a global issue, and they should look at sustainability as a mandate for the way forward for the manufacturing units.

The agarbathi industry is here to stay, and is a traditional industry which has survived and thrived through the ages. It is time to relook the manufacturing strategies, and infuse innovation, keeping in mind the need to be competitive.

The industry has evolved into an FMCG category product made by FMCG companies. It's time that all agarbathi manufacturers adopted a professional manufacturing and marketing process, to emphasise quality. Fortunately, today, many of the agarbathi manufacturers are expanding and growing even as they retain their value systems whilst adopting the newest technologies.

At the end of the day, consumer satisfaction, brand value and trust are important, as we grow our businesses without compromising the values.

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)