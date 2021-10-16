Apple releases Watch Series 7 with 33pc faster charging

﻿Apple﻿on Friday released its latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7, marking its latest entry in the smartwatch category. It is now available in 41mm and 45mm sizes for Rs 41,900 and Rs 44,900, respectively.

Sporting a thickness of 1.7 mm thin, Apple took its design up a notch by narrowing the borders to make space for 20 percent more screen area than the previous model, Series 6.

With its existing 18-hour battery life, complemented with 33 percent faster charging, users can also keep track of health through an electrical heart sensor, blood oxygen sensor, and apps.

Apple Watch Series 7

In India, companies manufacturing and selling smartwatches have increased with several domestic and international players. But Apple — who pioneered smartwatches — continues to enjoy a global dominance in this market category.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple Watch accounted for 51.4 percent of smartwatch revenue in the first half of 2020, up from 42.3 percent share in the same period of 2019. This is only one part of the iPhone-maker’s revenue streams.

In the April-June quarter this year, Apple, Microsoft, and Google reported combined profits of more than $50 billion. Apple earned $21.7 billion, nearly doubling its profits earned during the same period last year, while its revenue surged 36 percent to $81.4 billion.

Apple CEO Tim Cooks has made Apple's stance on privacy very clear, stating that it is not taken over by the surveillance economy.

“We see it (privacy) as a basic human right, a fundamental human right, and one where we've been focused on privacy for decades... Steve (Jobs) used to say that privacy was stating in plain language what people are signing up for and giving their permission, and that permission should be asked repeatedly. And so we've always tried to live up to that," Tim said.