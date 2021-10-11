Inside Bay Capital’s investment strategy

By Team YS
In a conversation with YourStory, Siddharth Mehta, Founder and CIO of Bay Capital, says his interest lies in companies that contribute to India's growth story.
Siddharth (Sid) Mehta has over 19 years of experience as a fund manager working closely with global institutional investors and managing and advising on their Indian investments. 

In 2006, Siddharth founded his own investment house, the Mumbai-headquartered Bay Capital Partners, which has quickly grown to become a significant investor in the long-term structural growth in India through investments in publicly traded businesses. 

"Our flagship investment vehicle invests across public and late-stage/pre-IPO businesses and these are businesses that have long runways for growth, are judicious capital allocators and have a large and dominant leadership position in the segments that they operate in," he says.

Unpacking ﻿Bay Capital﻿’s investment philosophy, he says that the pandemic has provided businesses with a window of opportunity to accelerate the digital adoption of products and services. 

"There is a range of opportunities, especially in the digital ecosystem and we believe that as discerning investors, we are uniquely positioned to be able to identify and participate in many of these," he adds.

The Interview

