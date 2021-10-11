Inside Bay Capital’s investment strategy

Good Morning,

Siddharth (Sid) Mehta has over 19 years of experience as a fund manager working closely with global institutional investors and managing and advising on their Indian investments.

In 2006, Siddharth founded his own investment house, the Mumbai-headquartered Bay Capital Partners, which has quickly grown to become a significant investor in the long-term structural growth in India through investments in publicly traded businesses.

In a conversation with YourStory, Siddharth says his interest lies in companies that contribute to India's growth story.

"Our flagship investment vehicle invests across public and late-stage/pre-IPO businesses and these are businesses that have long runways for growth, are judicious capital allocators and have a large and dominant leadership position in the segments that they operate in," he says.

Unpacking ﻿Bay Capital﻿’s investment philosophy, he says that the pandemic has provided businesses with a window of opportunity to accelerate the digital adoption of products and services.

"There is a range of opportunities, especially in the digital ecosystem and we believe that as discerning investors, we are uniquely positioned to be able to identify and participate in many of these," he adds.

The Interview

In an exclusive interaction with YourStory, ﻿Simplilearn﻿ CEO Krishna Kumar talks about the startup's mission in education, why the platform kept 60 percent of its business free, and how Blackstone, which invested $250 million in the startup, will help it in building for the next stage.

Editor’s Pick: How VFS Global is ensuring gender equality

A Harvard Business Review study found that gender diversity leads to more productive companies as measured by market value and revenue.

Leading the way in diversity and gender balance is VFS Global, an outsourcing and technology services company, with an overall female-to-male ratio of 57:43 at the end of 2020. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Solving for last-mile connectivity

While metro lines have been plying in some of the top metro cities in India, they are not yet accessible by many. Girish Nagpal and Kaaman Agarwal realised that there was a lack of a reliable way to reach metro stations.

This led them to start ﻿﻿MetroRide﻿, an AI-driven electric mobility platform that leverages AI, IoT, and data to offer first and last-mile connectivity to high-frequency destinations. Read more.

News & Updates

Jio Platforms' conversational AI maker ﻿Haptik﻿ says it is tripling business on a year-on-year basis. Haptik's customer base includes ﻿ Dream11 ﻿ , ﻿ Oyo ﻿ Room, ﻿ Lenskart ﻿ , ﻿ Ola ﻿ cab, ﻿ Pepperfry ﻿ , ﻿ Upstox ﻿ , ﻿ Havells ﻿ , Ceat, Eureka Forbes etc.

India witnessed companies mopping up a whopping $9.7 billion through initial share sales in the first nine months of 2021 — the highest amount for the nine-month period in two decades, according to EY.

Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has acquired 100 percent shareholding of REC Solar Holdings AS from China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., for an enterprise value of $771 million.

Ecommerce platforms, including social commerce and grocery, garnered about $2.7 billion in sales in the first four days of the festive sale and are on track to achieve the $4.8 billion gross GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) mark, consulting firm ﻿ RedSeer Consulting ﻿ said.

﻿Ascent Capital﻿-backed Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd. files its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with capital markets regulator SEBI to launch its initial public offering (IPO).

