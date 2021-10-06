Beco ropes in Dia Mirza as its investor and brand ambassador

Eco-friendly D2C home, kitchen and personal care brand, ﻿Beco﻿ on Wednesday announced that it has roped in actor, producer, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, Global Ambassador IFAW (International Fund for Animal Welfare) Dia Mirza as its new brand ambassador and investor.

Through this strategic partnership, Dia Mirza will make her maiden investment in the eco-friendly D2C startup space that will see her also endorsing the brand.

This announcement comes close on the heels of Beco's maiden fund-raise where the company raised Rs 4 crore in a seed round led by Climate Angels Fund and other investors with an aim to expand into Tier II and Tier III markets.

Speaking about the association, Anuj Ruia, Co-founder, Beco said,

“Having Dia Mirza on-board reaffirms Beco’s conviction towards promoting and advocating sustainability through our enterprise. Her network and audience, coupled with her belief system as an environmentalist will help Beco communicate its message aptly across a wide range of consumer segments.”

Co-founders of Beco

Commenting on this association, Dia Mirza said,

“For me, making sustainable choices in every aspect of my life has always been important and now more so, with a young baby at home. I also believe strongly in the concept of conscious capitalism – where we must all collectively start thinking about business in a way that better reflects where we are in the human journey, the state of our planet, and the innate potential of corporates to make a positive impact on the world. What makes me even prouder to associate with Beco is that the brand does not just curtail the harm being done to the environment, but also habituates the consumer to a greener, more mindful lifestyle.

"The fact that thousands of kgs of plastic end up in landfills and oceans will have untold ramifications as far as the environment and eventually, our own well-being is concerned. We urgently need to choose products that respect the earth. It is important to change patterns of heedless consumption and I hope, together through this association, Beco and I will change many minds and also mainstream a more eco-sensitive way of life."

Founded in 2019 by Aditya Ruia, Akshay Varma, and Anuj Ruia, Beco claims to be a 100 percent eco-friendly and zero plastic startup. In the last four years, it has grown into a community of over one lakh members, helping reduce 25 percent of plastic from their daily routine.

“Dia Mirza’s contribution to spread awareness for the planet and impart mindful living resonates with our brand. With this association, our objective is to make the consumers more aware of pressing environmental issues such as climate change and how a small switch in their lifestyle can have a lasting and positive impact for our collective future,” added Akshay Varma, Co-founder, Beco.