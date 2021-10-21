Join the Cisco Connect India panel and gear up for a cloud-first future

In the last few years, we’ve witnessed significant cloud adoption as it redefines how enterprises, across domains, can innovate faster for a dynamic, high-performance future. According to a report, the global cloud services market was valued at $264.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $927.51 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.4 percent.

With the onset of the pandemic, organisations have moved past asking whether they need to take the cloud-first route to which approach to take to reach there faster. According to a prediction by International Data Corporation (IDC), by the end of 2021, 80 percent of enterprises will have a mechanism in place designed to shift to cloud-centric infrastructure and applications at twice the speed as before the pandemic.

As much as it's imperative for business leaders to redefine their IT strategy to leverage the cloud, many of them struggle to leverage the full potential of emerging technology. So, how do you develop a cloud-native approach while leveraging your data to drive better business outcomes?

To get the answers, tune into the panel themed 'IT: An enabler for business growth for Digital Natives' at Cisco’s flagship event - Cisco Connect India, on October 22, 2021 from 12:45 PM to 1:45 PM.

Calling all tech leaders looking to drive future business growth

If you're a business leader looking to maximise the power of the cloud to drive future growth for your team, don't miss out!

The session, moderated by Shivani Muthanna, Associate Producer, YourStory, will bring together some of the smartest minds in the industry to discuss why mastering the opportunities of the cloud can be a powerful competitive advantage for leaders today. Hear from Markish Arun, Chief Technology Officer, Zoomcar; Sanjay Netrabile, Chief Technology Officer, Pepperfry; and Dipesh Mittal, AVP Engineering, Shadowfax Technologies.

Power your future growth by learning how to:

Tackle ever-changing IT demands

Seamlessly migrate on-premise infrastructure to cloud

Drive digital transformation with hybrid models and global playbooks

Create empowered workforces that are also secure

Leverage data and analytics to create future growth, and more….

These leaders tackled some of the biggest IT challenges while ensuring business continuity. At the one-hour panel, they share their experience and expectations from IT companies as they look forward to a hybrid work environment.

Also catch Anand Patil, Director -Systems Engineering, Cisco, share how Cisco India, prominently known for its hardware solutions, is now foraying into the software space and catering to organisations heavy on applications, as they begin their cloud journey.