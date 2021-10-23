Meet India’s top content creators at TechSparks 2021

Good Morning,

In these times of the “hustle or die” culture, everyone with a smartphone is a creator.

From streamers on YouTube and other platforms, producers and content creators on OTT platforms, and influencers on Instagram to Snapchatters, tastemakers on short video apps, video producers, and bloggers — India’s content creator guild is creating tidal waves everywhere.

Content creators are leading not just conversations around up and coming brands and home businesses but also around issues that concern their demographic, including LGBTQIA+ rights, equal employment opportunities, body positivity, financial independence, etc. — topics that millennials are most passionate about.

This year at TechSparks 2021, slated to be held from October 25 to 30, hear from some of the best Indian content creators on their take on this growing trend in India, including:

Chef Sanjyot Keer, Founder of Your Food Lab

Focused Indian aka Karan Sonawane

Abhiraj Rajadhyaksha and Niyati Mavinkurve aka Abhi&Niyu

Vishakha Fulsunge aka RiderGirl Vishakha

Standup comedian Aanchal Agrawal

Neha Nagar, Founder of ﻿Taxation Help

Shraddha Gurung aka LilMissGurung

Tarini Shah

Niharika NM

BeYouNick aka Nikung Lotia

And many more…

The Interview

A good team and great partnerships are vital for success in sports and business. Many such similarities between the two seemingly opposite fields are explored on Startup Spin — a show that brings out an unknown side of some of the biggest names in the business.

Editor’s Pick: Meet child author Abhijita Gupta

She’s only eight years old and has already authored three books. Class 3 student Abhijita Gupta has done what many adults dream of doing “someday”. The girl, who became a published author at age seven, released her third book, To Begin With the Little Things, on October 9.

Her first two books, Happiness All Around and We Will Surely Sustain, were released in November last year and February this year, respectively. All three — published by Invincible Publishers — are collections of short stories and poems. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Inside Y Combinator-backed cloud kitchen startup Nino Foods

The food and hospitality industry was one of the worst-hit during the pandemic. With unpredictable lockdowns and due to the fear of contracting the virus, consumers were not willing to venture out for brunches and dinners.

This is when Nishant Jhaveri, an MBA graduate from INSEAD, and business consultant Pranav Mehra, founded ﻿Nino Foods﻿ in August 2020 as a cloud kitchen startup, catering to premium customers willing to spend Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 on their food. Read more.

Credit: YourStory Design

News & Updates

The initial public offering (IPO) of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the holding company of omnichannel personal care and fashion brand ﻿Nykaa,﻿ has been priced in the range of Rs 1,085-1,125 per equity share.

Paytm﻿ has received market regulator SEBI's approval for its Rs 16,600 crore initial public offer, a source involved in the process said on Friday. The company expects to hit the bourses by the end of this month.

Cloud kitchen startup ﻿Curefoods﻿ announced its acquisition of multiple D2C food brands across the country. Currently, Curefoods has 10 brands in its portfolio, of which 7 are new acquisitions.

Nykaa﻿ announced the acquisition of the Indian skincare brand ﻿Dot & Key Wellness﻿. This is the first D2C beauty brand acquired by Nykaa and following this investment, Dot & Key will join Nykaa’s stable of owned brands.

The Indian economy is expected to grow 10.5 percent or more in the current fiscal, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said. The country's economy grew by a record 20.1 percent in the April-June quarter.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Nikunj Lotia also known as Be You Nick

“I travel. I listen to people. I look around for inspiration. I just talk to a lot of people. Everybody has their own stories. I have my own stories. My life is way funnier than the content that I make, and that’s why people can relate to it.”

— Nikunj Lotia aka Be YouNick, YouTuber

