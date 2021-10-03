Ups, downs, learn, unlearn – how these MayinArt artists navigate the journey of creativity

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 540 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Singapore-based MayinArt, founded by Krish Datta and Avik Bandyopadhyay, is a digital platform to showcase Indian and Southeast Asian art. The artworks are priced from a few hundred dollars up to around $3,000.

See our extended coverage here, with pictorial highlights and artist insights. Images of the artworks have been reprinted in this article series with permission from MayinArt.

“MayinArt has a long road ahead and it will surely scale new heights,” Avik explains, in a chat with YourStory.

“My future self too, as also the journey, will further change with time. That’s something I look forward to,” he adds.

“My pride in my journey, and the humility with which I have courageously and – if I may add, doggedly – worked to translate the vision to light, is something I would always carry forward,” Avik proudly says.

Rebuilding Javan Eagle by Nanang Sato

Ruchika KC

“Art is a means of expression; an outlet to let all the emotions flow. It is all about composition and how effectively one can convey what's there in the subconscious,” explains Indian contemporary artist Ruchika KC.

“Any form of art is a creative energy. If not properly channelised, it can create havoc. So art keeps me off the mental disturbances and at the same time helps to pay the bills,” she jokes.

Artists can easily lose oneself in the triviality of mundane daily life, but the artist in oneself emerges upon taking a closer look at the world, according to Ruchika. The artistic journey involves a lot of learning and unlearning as well.

Ambiguity by Ruchika KC

“Art is also shedding off layers from the self, from the turbulent ones to the miniscule of randomness. As an artist, while revisiting the old works, one can see traces of the self emerging along with brushstrokes and layers of paint,” Ruchika adds.

“I have always been more comfortable using female forms to tell my stories. I find lots of comfort in being a woman. When I am painting women's bodies, it comes from a great place of understanding, love and ease,” she affirms.

Having deep understanding is a very powerful place to be at. “It's about the inner feelings, emotions, and the feminine aspect, including the collective intuitive energy,” Ruchika adds. She hopes the feminine energy in all of us can relate to the depth of her art.

Ruchika describes artistic success as a byproduct of creative diligence and external recognition. This gratification can be from a gallery, awards, or sales. “At the end of the day, being able to express myself with complete freedom is what success means for me,” she says.

Legs by Ruchika KC

“I feel everyone's art is still evolving, just like life. After all, art is an imitation of life – one can be interconnected and yet can stay individualist,” Ruchika observes.

The pandemic has been a tough time for artists. Fortunately, Ruchika was able to continue displaying her works via the Broke Artist Collective and Church Street Foundation.

“Moreover, I connected with people which I feel is an integral part for an artist. I draw people, so making a connection and interacting with people has helped me break through some of the barriers during the pandemic,” she recalls.

“Paint whatever feels spontaneous. Remember, everyone is an artist. At the same time, keep the fire burning and emotions churning,” Ruchika advises aspiring artists.

Suryadi Suyamtina

“Art is an attitude – a way of thinking, a way of seeing, and a way of appreciating something. Beauty is different for each individual, it depends on their perspective and depth of knowledge,” explains established Indonesian painter Suryadi Suyamtina.

His early works were inspired by Japanese comics, followed by a range of modern surrealist artists like Ivan Sagita, Koeboe Sarean, and Lucia Hartini. His themes centre on the environment, and adverse impacts of technology and urbanisation.

Miss No.9 by Suryadi Suyamtina

“Success for me is being able to break through and exceed our limits. The limits can be in ideas or artistry. I don't limit my artistic style because it only compartments that we create,” Suryadi says.

Though the artistic journey is full of ups and downs, the pandemic has been particularly tough. “Maybe this is the right time to keep working and create new things,” he observes.

“Keep working and learning about everything, because becoming an artist requires strong determination and sufficient knowledge,” Suryadi advises aspiring artists.

Rudragaud L Indi

“Art is a beautiful part of nature, which emerges in various forms such as colours and drawings. Art is also an expression of social and political activity that I see every day in my life,” explains Bengaluru-based artist Rudragaud L Indi.

Rudra’s paintings and sculptures, expressed as fantasy-scapes, are a commentary on destructive urbanisation and damage to nature. “I work in many styles – contemporary, realistic and surrealism. I was inspired by Salvador Dali’s work in college,” he recalls.

Red carpet by Rudragaud L Indi

Income for many artists was low during the pandemic. “I kept myself busy as usual, but I did only colour works in small format,” Rudra says.

He derives joy and success from being able to express his work, without other expectations. “As long as artists, or anyone for that matter, loves and enjoys their work, they can live happily,” Rudra signs off.

Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and find new avenues to harness your creative core?

To-the-enlightment by Nugroho Heri Cahyono

Freedom by Supriya Polley

Balance your self by Rudragaud L Indi

Nearby Hill by Yurnalis Bes

Flower by Yurnalis Bes

Wherever I go I bring love by Nugroho Heri Cahyono

Parade No.2 by Suryadi Suyamtina

The path by Yurnalis Bes

Lotus pond by Rudragaud L Indi

Mystery by Reza Pratisca Hasibuan

