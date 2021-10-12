Why credit is important for India’s growth

Good Morning,

Prashanth Ranganathan, CEO of digital lending company PayU Finance India, believes credit will “play an important part in India’s journey towards becoming a $5 trillion economy”.

"PayU is well-positioned to support India’s evolving credit landscape, given our combined DNA of how to use data, technology, and serve customers digitally — when and where they are to be served," he says in a conversation with YourStory.

PayU Credit provides consumers with easy access to affordable short-term loans up to Rs 5 lakh through personal loans, point of sale EMIs, and express loans. PayU India entered the alternate lending business in 2017 with ﻿LazyPay﻿, its Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offering to provide consumers with convenient checkout options.

Prashanth says that the company is witnessing an increased adoption of BNPL through unified payments interface (UPI) in Tier III and Tier IV cities.

"We aim to double BNPL transactions by the end of 2021, using robust AI/ML technologies with enhanced data models that will approve more users," he adds.

The Interview

Healthcare has become one of India's largest sectors, both in terms of employment and revenue. It's a sector where artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) can be utilised to improve customer experience and extract insights from medical documents.

AWS experts Kousik Rajendran and Arun Kumar Lokanatha deep dive into the use cases where AI/ML services and solutions can be utilised.

Editor’s Pick: Techie Tuesday

From very early on, Siva Kumar Tangudu was fascinated with programming. Starting with basic codes, he and his friends went on to create a Google Maps-like platform just so that they could travel with ease.

As the Chief Technology Officer at ﻿fintech startup ﻿SlicePay﻿﻿, Siva says he still ensures he’s able to maintain close ties to the passionate, eager, curious coder in him. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

An Ayurveda brand for millennials

As people became concerned about their health during the pandemic, many started looking at Ayurvedic remedies to boost their immunity. Many millennials also started adopting Ayurvedic products to use in their daily lives.

One such startup catering to millennials' Ayurvedic needs is the health and wellness brand ﻿The Auric﻿. The startup sells through its own website and via Amazon, and wants to build a brand that reconnects millennials with the ancient system of holistic wellness. Read more.

News & Updates

smallcase﻿ has acquired the founding team of ﻿Nirvana.work﻿ to bolster its SaaS platform called the Publisher Platform that it currently operates for investment managers and advisors. It wants to create faster and easier ways for investors to get started and grow with them.

Graphy, an Unacademy Group company, has announced the acquisition of edtech platform Spayee for $25 million as it looks to strengthen its position in the creator economy. The acquisition aims to increase Graphy's reach and optimise its product offerings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched the Indian Space Association (ISpA). ISpA, a premier industry association of space and satellite companies, has been created to act as the collective voice of the Indian space industry.

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation has filed a petition before the Competition Commission of India seeking interim relief from Google’s new Play Store policy that will restrict certain categories of apps to use only Google Billing System for accepting payments.

