How does D2C brand The Mom’s Co plan to leverage its acquisition by Good Glamm Group?

The Good Glamm Group is onto building one of the largest networks of content-to-commerce brands. The Mom’s Co — D2C mom and baby brand — was acquired by the unicorn for an undisclosed amount. However, reports suggest the deal was worth Rs 500 crore.

This is Good Glamm Group’s second in the mom and baby segment after it acquired BabyChakra earlier this year. In fact, the acquisition of The Mom’s Co is one of the largest D2C deals in India’s beauty and personal care industry, according to the startup.

Malika Sadani, Founder and CEO, The Mom’s Co, says a strong distribution channel is extremely important for a D2C brand, and with this acquisition, it will have access to the established network of the group.

“They have built a beautiful ecosystem of content-to-commerce, and it was amazing for us to see the values match with theirs, so much in terms of both D2C, growth mindset, and the retail presence,” she says on the decision to take this deal forward with the Good Glam Group.

The Mom’s Co aims to leverage the deal by using its access to Good Glam Group’s retail network and its customer reach of over 100 million across platforms.

At present, the Gurugram-based startup has a reach of two million users. And, post the acquisition, it will continue to work as an independent entity.

Content-to-commerce brands invest significantly in building content that drives their narrative to garner customer interest and conversation to convert as sales.

In such businesses, brands form long-term relationships with their customers, providing them with essential information.

The Good Glamm Group, earlier MyGlamm, consolidated all its entities under one umbrella post it raised a Series C round of Rs 750 crore. The brand has acquired POPxo, Plixoo, BabyChakra, and now, The Mom’s Co, to form a large consumer packaged goods ecosystem.

Founded in 2016, The Mom’s Co is eyeing a revenue run rate of Rs 500 crore in the next two years, which it plans to hit by reaching more marketplaces and enhancing the operation of its website.

The Gurugram-based mom and baby care brand has an immediate goal of building a strong distribution network and creating impactful content.

D2C brands have seen massive growth as the business landscape shifted dominantly to online operations and marketplaces amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers and brands are navigating the way on new platforms.

“The consumer in India is currently going through its own understanding of skincare, and as they evolve, we want to evolve with them, which is why we forayed into the personal care segment nine months back,” Malika says.

Accounting for the ongoing festive season, most brands are expecting to see bigger carts on their platform. The Mom’s Co is bullish on this year’s festive season since it has already seen a 4X growth in its retail revenue.

A fresh funding round is also on the horizon for The Mom’s Co, says Malika, in an exclusive interview with YourStory’s Daily Dispatch.

The company has a retail presence in five cities across India and over one million customers. Earlier, The Mom’s Co had raised funding from investors, including Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners, Fingerlix, and PaperBoat, among others.

So far, the company has provided products and services to over 15,000 pin codes in India.