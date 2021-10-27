Lots more to learn today at Day 3 of TechSparks 2021!

Good Morning,

India’s most influential technology, innovation, and leadership summit — TechSparks 2021 — returned on Day 2 with a wide range of insightful keynotes, panel discussions, roundtables, and masterclasses featuring the likes of Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson and Co-founder of ﻿upGrad; Deepinder Goyal, Co-founder and CEO of Zomato; Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha, and more.

The dynamics of fast forward careers, giving back to the ecosystem, driving fintech and wealthtech innovation, and other relevant topics were on the agenda for the day.

YourStory heralded an era of symbiosis with the Dutch as TechSparks 2021 featured a specialised Indo-Dutch track for the first time.

As someone who’s sat on both sides of the table — as a founder, and now, an investor — Ryan Hoover offered a unique perspective for entrepreneurs. At TechSparks 2021, he talked about things he wishes he had done while building Product Hunt.

Founders from Indian unicorns such as ShareChat, Apna, Zetwerk, Gupshup, Eruditus, and Urban Company came together to decode the way forward for the next crop of billion-dollar phenomenons, explaining how it is important for startups to stay grounded, look at the big picture, and focus on creating value.

Moreover, innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors from CoinSwitch Kuber, ZestMoney, Simpl, BankBazaar, Chiratae Ventures, and SAP India came together to unravel how startups can innovate and capture new market opportunities while complying with the law of the land.

The Interview

In his 11th year as a bootstrapped founder building retail brokerage firm ﻿Zerodha﻿, Nithin Kamath equates founders diluting too much of their shareholding to shorting the stocks of their own companies, especially when India is on a journey to being an economic superpower.

Speaking at YourStory’s flagship event, TechSparks 2021, Nithin cautions founders against the rat race for higher valuations. Read more.

Editor’s Pick: Ronnie Screwvala on excelling at the workplace of the future

Ronnie Screwvala, one of the most well-known faces in the Indian startup ecosystem, strongly believes technology has accelerated the learning and development of the careers of tomorrow.

Delivering the keynote on Day 2 of TechSparks 2021, India’s largest and most influential startup-tech conference, he spoke about the “dynamics of fast forward careers with online learning” and provided key learnings on the workplaces of the future and the skills that people who needed to excel in them would need. Read more.

Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairman, UpGrad

Startup Spotlight

Enabling lending businesses to go global

In 2014, Pavitra Walvekar launched ﻿Kudos Finance﻿, a full-fledged NBFC providing loans to small businesses with branches across different cities in India.

Today, Kudos Finance works as a software as a service (SaaS) fintech startup, where others can just have a plug-and-play operation and focus only on their customers, with the rest being taken care of by the platform. Read more.

News & Updates

FSN E-Commerce Ventures — the parent company of beauty care unicorn ﻿Nykaa﻿ — said it will open its initial public offering (IPO) on October 28. With 80 stores across 40 cities, Nykaa is looking to add more stores in Tier-II cities and beyond to bring their store count to triple digits.

Neobanking startup Jupiter has formally opened its fully digital banking app under a mission invite programme after being in beta mode since June, receiving more than 1.5 lakh requests.

A joint venture of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and energy supermajor BP announced the opening of their first petrol pump that offers multiple fuel choices, including EV charging infrastructure.

Fino Payments Bank﻿ announced a Rs 1,200 crore initial public offering (IPO), which will include a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 300 crore. The company has set a price band of Rs 560-577 per share and will be open for subscription between October 29 and November 2.

“There has to be more wealth creation in public markets than private markets. I hope more startups come to the market, especially the ones who need money.”

— Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO, Zerodha

