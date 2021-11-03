Here are 5 reasons why facial recognition software is the top tool of the post-COVID world

The world is gradually moving back to pre-lockdown days and it is good news. However, not everything that was once part of how businesses operated or how people interacted will be the same.

In the post-pandemic world, the need is to create a safer and more secure environment where the risk of accidental virus transmission is minimised without compromising the quality or speed of how people and organisations operate.

But how will that be achieved? AI-powered technologies like facial recognition hold the key to unlocking better, smarter, and safer operations across different use cases. Here are five areas where we are likely to appreciate a face recognition tool in use:

1. Mass attendance management

When enterprises with thousands of employees are required to track the attendance of their workforce on a daily basis, the process of managing that bulk of data through paper-based systems can become chaotic, complex, and labour-intensive.

With multiple shifts and timings, there are high chances of innumerable reconciliation errors, typos, and incorrect entries in attendance records.

Consequently, a poor attendance record can create difficulties in processing employees' payrolls, lead to dissatisfaction amongst employees, and hamper other operations in the company.

To avoid these recurring and unnecessary issues, companies can opt for facial recognition technology that will allow HR departments to manage their workforce's attendance smoothly, timely, and accurately.

Furthermore, with physical offices shut and many employees opting for remote working, a mobile app with an integrated feature of facial recognition and GPS can also help streamline digital attendance records for businesses. Such an app can help record workers' attendance without requiring them to travel to the office or relying on calling somebody to update the same.

2. COVID protocol management

It is difficult for law enforcement officials to manually monitor large crowds in public places to identify defaulters violating safety protocols such as the correct wearing of the mask. Once a hybrid work culture becomes the norm, organisations too will struggle to ensure efficient implementation of safety guidelines. This is where AI-powered facial recognition software can help authorities.

Leading facial recognition-based solutions are capable of identifying people not wearing a mask to workplaces, and alert authorities to take immediate remedial actions.

Not only that, facial recognition-based car security solutions for employee transport are also available in the market – these send an alert to the admin when the driver doesn’t wear a mask.

3. Better customer engagement

In the wake of pandemic-led lockdowns, many small brick-and-mortar stores adopted advanced video calling systems to digitally replicate an in-store experience for their customers. Such business players can integrate facial recognition tools to run sentiment analysis of the customer being engaged by the in-store agents.

Armed with real-time insights about the nature and quality of the call, the human agent can drive the conversation in a direction with the maximum likelihood of reinforcing positive associations.

The automated system, powered by machine learning and analytics, can also collate data from past interactions across different channels of communication to equip the agent with additional insights to deliver superior customer service and support.

4. Touchless entry and exit in residential societies

The use of door locks to restrict entry and exit is a common practice in residential societies. However, the problem with physical locks is that they involve touching and need someone to be present at the premises at all times, or have people carry keys around.

While many gated communities deployed biometric-based fingerprint mapping systems to manage the entry/exit of visitors, the viral outbreak rendered these systems unsafe, if not entirely obsolete.

This is why societies are now moving towards facial recognition-enabled touchless systems to keep the premises safe from burglars and prevent unauthorised access while minimising the chances of surface contact for all.

Considering the advantages offered by such systems, the coming years will see more residential authorities registering homeowners and tenants on facial recognition software for better management and security.

5. Identity verification for administrative and security-related tasks

In procedures that involve identification and face verifications of larger crowds at regular intervals of time, it can get time consuming for organisations to manage all records. Instead of relying on queues to finish visas and passport authorisation of hundreds of people, government organisations can choose to use newer biometric technologies such as face recognition to fast-track and streamline complicated processes.

Facial recognition software are equipped with next-generation algorithms that can match scanned images of travelers' faces to their passport images, which helps the authorities to verify their identities quickly.

With international travel set to recover and bounce back to its earlier levels sooner than later, authorities are likely to adopt new applications of biometric verification software to keep the flow of travelers easy and efficient.

All in all, AI-powered tools are going to be integrated into the functions of both industries and individuals the world over. From mass employee attendance to seamless security checks and hygienic entry/exit management, tools like face recognition are poised to become the norm to ensure that the new normal is safer, more secure, and healthier for all.

