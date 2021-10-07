How gamifying incentives can help build a successful sales team

Over my multiple conversations with CEOs from all kinds of companies — from startups to large enterprises — I’ve realised irrespective of the size of the company, one thing that keeps them all up at night is building a successful sales team.

And, it gets even more challenging if you’re building a sales team (with a millennial workforce) that sells for a startup.

But, what defines a successful sales team? Is it a team that over-achieves their targets, is highly motivated (intangible) and grows with the organisation?

Your sales team is the first touch point between you and your buyer. They play a pivotal role in the success of your business, and are a crucial part of the success narrative of your organisation.

Challenges faced by sales teams

In a fast-paced environment where most startups are trying to disrupt traditional ways of business, there’s little time to communicate meaningfully. This becomes problematic when you cannot communicate crucial and critical bits of information with your sales teams, keep abreast of their performances in real-time, allow them the opportunity (and time) to course-correct - all in line with the larger organisational goal.

Your large young workforce is more likely to look for meaning and impact in their work and aren't satisfied simply punching a clock. Helping them understand their role in a larger plan gives them a clearer sense of purpose. Given that their spread across geographies makes aligning them to a single most important goal is almost impossible. And clear communication is the key.

Out with the old, in with the new

Organisations routinely roll out incentive programmes to “motivate sales teams”, but information about the programmes hardly ever reaches them on time.

Companies continue to rely on CRMs and Excel sheets to calculate incentives for their sales teams. Spreadsheets have been at the centre of misguided incentive calculation and payouts among many other hornets' nests because organisations of all scales, over all these years, have been forcing Excel to calculate incentives with thousands and hundreds of columns and rows for their massive workforces. But Excel is not real-time, shareable and is simply not built for incentives.

One simply does not get correct incentives on time.

If you ask anyone who has worked in sales even for a brief amount of time, they will tell you the same things - incentives are delayed, inaccurate and the entire process is monotonous. This leaves your young salesforce leaving angry, chaotic and unmotivated.

When sales leaders launch sales programmes, they never really have real-time data of their team performance, cannot speak to all the team members at once and more importantly are never really involved in running the sales contest themselves.

Your young workforce trying to stay afloat with ancient softwares.

Gamifying incentive programmes

Compass is built with tools for program design, target-setting, milestone-based interactive game templates, live leaderboards, program analytics, and a global catalog for rewarding with more than 16,000+ options to choose from, thus helping people-first organisations manage incentive programmes efficiently.

With Compass, you can choose from interesting game templates, configure sales programmes with no-code building blocks by defining variables and logic, all under 10 minutes. To make the daily targets interesting, you can split them into parts with a milestone game and reward for each achievement and gamify the entire experience and bid adieu to boring sales performance management softwares. Compass lets you communicate with your sales teams in real-time and offers behavioral nudges that inspire your teams to do more along with leaderboards that help them see their and peer scores real-time so that they are always on the top of their game. The best part is, your sales team can have real-time visibility of their incentives and payouts.

For a workforce that has grown up with technology, mobile devices and the internet, your sales team is finding innovative ways to use technology to complete tasks and automate business processes and make their work meaningful.

Your sales team wants more. They desire and expect consumer-grade UX and UI to streamline their workflows. By staying ahead of the curve, you create better experiences for not only your employees but also clients.

At Compass, our only mission is to help the sales fraternity sell meaningfully.

At Compass, our only mission is to help the sales fraternity sell meaningfully.

My team and I would be delighted to take you through a demo of what we've built and how we can gamify your incentive programmes.

