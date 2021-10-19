Get ready to reimagine the future at TechSparks 2021

Good Morning,

For over 12 years, TechSparks has been the go-to place to discover the startups, entrepreneurs and innovations set to shape the future of everything. The 13th edition of YourStory’s flagship startup-tech event—TechSparks 2021—is now less than a week away.

Designed with the theme, “What’s Next: Reimagining the future”, the six-day virtual event will be held between October 25 and October 30, and will see leaders discuss empowering and enabling the next generation of changemakers from India.

These include Apple Inc. Co-founder Steve Wozniak — who will share his all-encompassing vision for rethinking the future of everything in a post-pandemic world.

Also, India's internet pioneer Sanjeev Bhikchandani will talk about the joys and pains of being a first mover in various verticals of the internet business and identifying online business trends.

Byju Raveendran, Co-founder and CEO, BYJU’S, will speak exclusively with YourStory Founder and CEO, Shradha Sharma, on the incredible journey till now and the road ahead.

You can also catch a fireside chat with Ryan Hoover, who built Product Hunt — one of the most popular product discovery and community engagement platforms for startups, entrepreneurs, and product enthusiasts.

Join us to be a part of an immersive, inspiring and unique experience with startup awards, product launches, policy discussions, and masterclasses. Take a deep dive across 15+ special focus tracks and themes to be held at India’s most influential technology, innovation, and leadership summit.

You can sign up for updates on TechSparks 2021 or to express your interest in partnerships and speaker opportunities here.

Check out the TechSparks 2021 calendar for the line-up of action-packed sessions.

The Interview

Tarun Arora, CEO of Zydus Wellness, recounts how the integration of Heinz India played out in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Editor’s Pick: The story of KRBL

Over 100 years ago, Khushi Ram and Behari Lal set up ﻿KRBL﻿ in Delhi — one of the first rice brands to introduce the long slender-grain aromatic rice in a packaged form for Indian consumers.

Over the next few years, KRBL would become the ‘Gateway to India’ through its ‘India Gate Basmati Rice’ brand — the company’s flagship product. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

A Made in India video conferencing platform

With COVID-19 pushing a majority of everyday interactions online, video conferencing has become an essential part of our lives — from school classes, work meetings, exercise, and cooking tutorials.

Developed by Hyderabad-based developer Shoeb Ahmad Fareed, ﻿Meet Hour﻿ is trying to fit into the crowded video conferencing space using ease of access and competitive plans. Read more.

News & Updates

Six companies, including Nykaa, Adani Wilmar, and Star Health & Allied Insurance, have received capital markets regulator SEBI's go-ahead to launch initial share sales. In SEBI parlance, the issuance of observations implies its go-ahead to float IPO.

Clean energy and mobility products startup Power Global plans to invest around $25 million (around Rs 185 crore) to set up a lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit and battery swapping infrastructure in India.

Oppo announced the launch of its Elevate Programme in India through which the smartphone maker aims to mentor startups that have the potential to bring the next big technological change in the industry.

﻿Paytm﻿ has earmarked Rs 100 crore for marketing campaigns during the ongoing festive season, which include cashback offers, promotion of UPI, postpaid service of 'Buy Now, Pay Later' and wallet businesses.

“A sound business model is important because firms should use venture capital money to build assets. But when it comes to growth, it should be funded by a firm's paying customers.”

— Anirudh Damani, Managing Partner, Artha Venture Fund

