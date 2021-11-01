Human Beyond Resources at TechSparks 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic changed many things. Professional setups have seen an overhaul in hiring, productivity, collaboration, crisis management, etc., and learned to re-tune themselves to a ‘new normal’.

One thing that instilled a ray of hope through the pandemic was how people supported each other. Companies, big or small, stood up for their employees and the society-at-large.

While embracing the ‘new normal,’ the world around us has started getting ‘comfortable with the uncomfortable.’

Keeping this in mind, at TechSparks 2021, we spoke to HR leaders from Tata Steel, Amazon, and Dunzo to decode their journeys of ‘going beyond managing human resources’.

In a roundtable titled, ‘Human beyond resources: Getting comfortable with the uncomfortable,’ Swati Rustagi, Director of HR, Amazon India Operations; Geetanjali Swamy, Head, Legal and People, Dunzo; and Siddhartha Shah, Chief HR BP and Chief Diversity Officer, Tata Steel, shared their learnings, new policies and practices they’ve put in place to cope in a post-pandemic world. Read more.

The Interview

Watch the exclusive conversation about Rethinking the future of everything between Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory, and Steve Wozniak, Co-founder, Apple.

Editor’s Pick: Udaan Co-founder on tech-led personalisation for retailers

"Technology will consolidate the supply chains in India because it can lower the cost of doing business, and personalise trading experiences for retailers," said Sujeet Kumar, Co-founder of Udaan, on the Grand Finale of TechSparks 2021, India's most influential startup-tech conference hosted by YourStory.

With the theme 'What's Next: Rethinking the future', TechSparks 2021 is providing a platform for the most defining conversations on how disruptive technology innovations can shape our lives post-pandemic. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Building a 'Meesho' for financial services

The term ‘social' has found its use case in several business models in India in the past few years. From social commerce to vernacular social media apps, new-age startups are tapping the power of communities and the already established trust among them to reach the masses.

Now, one of the newest power couples in the town is social finance. Taking the first mover’s advantage in this segment is Bengaluru-based fintech startup ﻿WeRize﻿. Read more.

News & Updates

The Ministry of Rural Development recently launched an initiative to create Lakhpati SHG women to enable rural SHG women to earn at least Rs 1 lakh per annum.

India was a net exporter of copper for close to two decades before the closure of the Sterlite Copper plant at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, in 2018. However, in recent times, the rise in copper import is a great concern for the government, and a better ecosystem must be established to make the domestic copper industry competitive, said V K Saraswat, a Niti Aayog Member.

