CarDekho, MobiKwik enter unicorn club

Automobile classifieds platform ﻿CarDekho﻿ raised $250 million, entering the unicorn club with a valuation of $1.2 billion. This is the first unicorn headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan. This is also the largest ever fundraise by the company

IPO-bound fintech firm ﻿MobiKwik﻿ also turned unicorn after a recent secondary ESOP sale round led by former Blackstone India Head Mathew Cyriac.

The Gurugram-based company filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in July.

Through the IPO, Mobikwik plans to offer shares aggregating to Rs 1,900 crore. In fact, the company is eyeing an IPO valuation between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion, which is expected to hit the market before Diwali.

With the addition of CarDekho and Mobikwik, the Indian startup ecosystem now boasts 66 unicorns, half of which were added during 2021. 

How many more startups do you think will enter the $1-billion club before the year ends?

“Over the last decade, MobiKwik has grown on the strength of its employees to become a leading fintech player in India.” 

Upasana Taku, Chairperson, Co-founder, and COO, MobiKwik

